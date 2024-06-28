Guide on how to beat the Divine Beast Dancing Lion
How To Beat Divine Beast Dancing Lion In Elden Ring Shadow Of The Erdtree

Who knew two guys in a lion suit could summon the forces of nature...
Divine Beast Dancing Lion is one of the major bosses in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. It is one of the first bosses you will encounter if you explore a northwest section of the DLC from the starting site of Grace. This guide explains location, attack patterns, and the best build and strategy to defeat Divine Beast Dancing Lion in the game.

Location of Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree Divine Beast Dancing Lion Location
The ‘Stagefront‘ site of grace is the closest fast travel point to reach the Divine Beast Dancing Lion. To reach this, you will need to Belurat Tower Settlement, located west of the ‘Three-Path Cross’ site of grace. The goal is to explore the upper section of this dilapidated town and reach the boss room.

Near the ‘Stagefront’ site of grace, you will find the tower building with functional stairs leading up and broken heading down. Take the stairs and go up. As you ascend, you will encounter a powerful foe wielding dual disc-bladed weapons. Defeat this enemy, and you will reach the Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss room.

How to Beat the Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Elden Ring Shadow of Erdtree - Divine beast dancing lion lightning AOE attack
Divine Beast Dancing Lion in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is a large-sized boss who deals heavy attacks and casts various lightning and wind-based spells.

Divine Beast Dancing Lion Attack Patterns

Attack PatternsDescription
Bite GrabThe boss jumps in the air and comes crashing at you to bite and grab. This mostly happens if you maintain too much distance from the boss.
Wind SummonA wide AoE winds are summoned around the boss that deal heavy damage. You can avoid it by running away or blocking it.
TornadoThe boss casts strong winds that look like a tornado. You will find this happening when the boss is very close to you as you attack via melee.
Side GrabFor melee users who continue hitting the boss from close, Divine Beast Dancing Lion will do a stomp attack and the impact will create an ice blast. Expect double-stomp attacks if the boss’s health is low.
Head SmashSometimes, the boss will switch the stance of grabbing. Instead of doing an aerial bite grab attack, Divine Beast Dancing Lion will do a side grab bite attack instead.
Lightning Bolt If you continue attacking Divine Beast Dancing Lion from a range, the boss will cast a lightning bolt and hurl it at you from range.
Ice BlastsFor melee users who continue hitting the boss from close, Divine Beast Dancing Lion will do a stomp attack, and the impact will create an ice blast. Expect double-stomp attacks if the boss’s health is low.
Lightning AoeInstead of casting a tornado while spinning at a fixed spot, Divine Beast Dancing Lion will, at times, cast lightning bolts in a large AoE around it.
Table of Attack Patterns for Divine Beast Dancing Lion

The Best Strategy to Beat It

Divine Beast Dancing Lion is a difficult boss encounter in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree that requires adequate stat leveling.

If you are a melee user, you must have an excellent shield with 100 percent physical and lightning damage negation stat. The boss’s head is the most threatening element during the fight. Always try to hit the boss from the side as it gives you some breathing room until it changes its position to face you.

For ranged users, always try to be on the run and never let the boss stay too close to you. There are many instances where the boss stays in one spot and casts various spells. Use this time to deal as much ranged damage as possible.

If you still struggle to defeat the boss, you can always use the Mimic Tear or any other Spirit Ashes to aid you during the fight or distract Divine Beast Dancing Lion’s attention away from you.

Best Build to Defeat Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Elden Ring - Divine beast dancing lion lightning attack
For an agile and large-sized boss, you should try to go for a build that deals a ton of damage per hit. In any case, we recommend the following best build for the boss:

  • Terra Magica spell
  • Comet Azur spell
  • Glintstone Cometshard spell
  • Graven-School talisman
  • Graven-Mass talisman
  • Primal Glintstone Blade talisman
  • Godfrey Icon
  • Sword of Night and Flame sword
  • Carian Knight’s shield

The goal of this build is to maintain distance while a summon distracts the attention of the Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss.

When the boss is on the move, you use the Glintstone Cometshard spell to deal ranged damage. When the boss does a stationary attack, cast the Terra Magica spell and use Comet Azur to deal massive damage in a single blow.

The Sword of Night and Flame is also an excellent weapon for a mage build and will be useful if you are low on FP.

Rewards

Elden Ring - Divine beast dancing lion reward
Once you defeat the Divine Beast Dancing Lion in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, you will get the following rewards:

  • 90,000 runes
  • Remembrance of the Dancing Lion
  • Divine Beast Head

You can trade the boss Remembrance with Enia at Roundtable Hold and get the following items:

  • Enraged Divine Beast talisman
  • Ash of War: Divine Beast Frost Stomp
