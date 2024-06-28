Divine Beast Dancing Lion is one of the major bosses in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. It is one of the first bosses you will encounter if you explore a northwest section of the DLC from the starting site of Grace. This guide explains location, attack patterns, and the best build and strategy to defeat Divine Beast Dancing Lion in the game.

Location of Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

The ‘Stagefront‘ site of grace is the closest fast travel point to reach the Divine Beast Dancing Lion. To reach this, you will need to Belurat Tower Settlement, located west of the ‘Three-Path Cross’ site of grace. The goal is to explore the upper section of this dilapidated town and reach the boss room.

Near the ‘Stagefront’ site of grace, you will find the tower building with functional stairs leading up and broken heading down. Take the stairs and go up. As you ascend, you will encounter a powerful foe wielding dual disc-bladed weapons. Defeat this enemy, and you will reach the Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss room.

How to Beat the Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

Divine Beast Dancing Lion in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree is a large-sized boss who deals heavy attacks and casts various lightning and wind-based spells.

Divine Beast Dancing Lion Attack Patterns

Attack Patterns Description Bite Grab The boss jumps in the air and comes crashing at you to bite and grab. This mostly happens if you maintain too much distance from the boss. Wind Summon A wide AoE winds are summoned around the boss that deal heavy damage. You can avoid it by running away or blocking it. Tornado The boss casts strong winds that look like a tornado. You will find this happening when the boss is very close to you as you attack via melee. Side Grab For melee users who continue hitting the boss from close, Divine Beast Dancing Lion will do a stomp attack and the impact will create an ice blast. Expect double-stomp attacks if the boss’s health is low. Head Smash Sometimes, the boss will switch the stance of grabbing. Instead of doing an aerial bite grab attack, Divine Beast Dancing Lion will do a side grab bite attack instead. Lightning Bolt If you continue attacking Divine Beast Dancing Lion from a range, the boss will cast a lightning bolt and hurl it at you from range. Ice Blasts For melee users who continue hitting the boss from close, Divine Beast Dancing Lion will do a stomp attack, and the impact will create an ice blast. Expect double-stomp attacks if the boss’s health is low. Lightning Aoe Instead of casting a tornado while spinning at a fixed spot, Divine Beast Dancing Lion will, at times, cast lightning bolts in a large AoE around it. Table of Attack Patterns for Divine Beast Dancing Lion

The Best Strategy to Beat It

Divine Beast Dancing Lion is a difficult boss encounter in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree that requires adequate stat leveling.

If you are a melee user, you must have an excellent shield with 100 percent physical and lightning damage negation stat. The boss’s head is the most threatening element during the fight. Always try to hit the boss from the side as it gives you some breathing room until it changes its position to face you.

For ranged users, always try to be on the run and never let the boss stay too close to you. There are many instances where the boss stays in one spot and casts various spells. Use this time to deal as much ranged damage as possible.

If you still struggle to defeat the boss, you can always use the Mimic Tear or any other Spirit Ashes to aid you during the fight or distract Divine Beast Dancing Lion’s attention away from you.

Best Build to Defeat Divine Beast Dancing Lion

Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

For an agile and large-sized boss, you should try to go for a build that deals a ton of damage per hit. In any case, we recommend the following best build for the boss:

Terra Magica spell

Comet Azur spell

Glintstone Cometshard spell

Graven-School talisman

Graven-Mass talisman

Primal Glintstone Blade talisman

Godfrey Icon

Sword of Night and Flame sword

Carian Knight’s shield

The goal of this build is to maintain distance while a summon distracts the attention of the Divine Beast Dancing Lion boss.

When the boss is on the move, you use the Glintstone Cometshard spell to deal ranged damage. When the boss does a stationary attack, cast the Terra Magica spell and use Comet Azur to deal massive damage in a single blow.

The Sword of Night and Flame is also an excellent weapon for a mage build and will be useful if you are low on FP.

Rewards

Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

Once you defeat the Divine Beast Dancing Lion in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, you will get the following rewards:

90,000 runes

Remembrance of the Dancing Lion

Divine Beast Head

You can trade the boss Remembrance with Enia at Roundtable Hold and get the following items:

Enraged Divine Beast talisman

Ash of War: Divine Beast Frost Stomp

