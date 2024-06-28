Rellana Twin Moon Knight is an optional encounter, she’s one of the remembrance bosses in Shadow of the Erdtree. She is the twin sister of Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon, who also happens to be the head of the Carian Royal family. Rellana wields dual light greatswords, with the left weapon infused in glintstone magic and the right in Messmer fire. This guide covers how to locate and beat Rellana, her attack patterns, and the best build to use against her.

Recommended Videos

Location of Rellana Twin Moon Knight

Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

Rellana is found inside Castle Ensis, and the closest site of grace near the boss room is ‘Castle Lord’s Chamber.’ To reach her from the starting point in the DLC, go east from the ‘Three-Path Cross‘ site of grace, where you first encounter a fire golem.

Afterward, you will reach the ‘Castle Front’ site of grace. Moving forward, you will need to fight a Carian troll and continue following this path to reach the ‘Castle Checkpoint‘ site of grace. Further exploration will lead you to a knight (hammer in right hand and a shield in left) blocking a lift that goes up where you will reach the ‘Castle Lord’s Chamber‘ and Rellana’s boss room next to it.

How to Beat Rellana Twin Moon Knight

Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

Rellana Twin Moon Knight is a difficult boss fight in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree. She has one phase, but after depleting her health to 50 – 60 percent, she buffs her weapons and introduces a few new movements in the mix.

Rellana Attack Patterns

Attacks Description Sword Strikes Rellana uses her dual light greatswords to aggro at a target and performs a spin slash that ends with a stabbing attack. She can sometimes follow up with a series of attacks right after it. 3 Glintblade Phalanx Summons She uses her right glintstone sword to summon three Glintblade Phalanx. If the blades are summoned on top of her head, they will track the nearest threat and fire after a few seconds. On the flip side, if the blades are summoned in front of her, they will be fired immediately at a target Rellana is facing. Magic Carian Greatsword After depleting Rellana’s health to 30 percent or more, she will summon Magic Carian Greatsword. This attack is initiated with a charged strike from the top, followed by a swing attack after a second’s delay. The best course of action here will be to dodge both attacks either in the left or right direction. Magic Arc Slash Rellana takes one step back and charges her glintstone sword. She then fires a magic arc slash towards a target she is facing. 6 Glintblade Phalanx Summons When Rellana’s health nears the last 20 percent, she will rise in the air and cast two moons back to back, followed by a slam attack. All three attacks will send a massive shockwave when hit with the ground. If you are caught by one shockwave, there is no escaping the remaining two, and this combo attack will likely kill you. Mesmer Sword Flame AoE After depleting Rellana’s health to 50 – 60 percent, she buffs her weapons and mostly performs Mesmer Sword Flame AoE attack. She slashes the sword in the air, creating a flame from the ground that bursts out after a second. Exploding Moons When Rellana’s health nears the last 20 percent, she will rise in the air and cast two moons back to back, followed by a slam attack. When hit with the ground, all three attacks will send a massive shockwave. This combo attack will likely kill you. Table of Rellana Attack Patterns

Best Strategy to Beat Rellana

Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

Rellana Twin Moon Knight is an agile boss who moves a lot on the field and tries to get close to deal melee damage. If you are a ranged damage dealer, the boss fight can be a little easy for you. On the other hand, melee players will have the hardest time defeating Rellana in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree.

However, we recommend you use various buffs to amp up the attack power and defenses and negate most of the physical damage you take during the boss fight. Golden Vow and Black Flame’s Protection will greatly support you during the boss fight.

Bring a summon or use the Mimic Tear during Rellana’s boss fight if you can to divide the boss’s attention and keep hitting her.

Build Recommendations for Rellana Boss Fight

Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

While there is no shortage of builds in the game, we recommend running with the vampire build for the Rellana boss fight. This build uses the following equipment and stats:

Blasphemous Blade

Faithful’s Canvas Talisman

Flock’s Canvas Talisman

Shard of Alexander

Godfrey Icon

60 Faith

The goal of this build is to use only the Blasphemous blade’s skill attack that sends a wave of fire in a single direction. This fire has Taker’s Flames effect, which gives you health back every time the flame hits a target. This way you will always have full health throughout the fight while dealing the most damage per hit.

Rewards

Source: FromSoftware via Gamepur

Even though Rellana Twin Moon Knight is an optional boss in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree, she drops the boss Remembrance of the Twin Moon Knight. You can trade this with Enia back at Roundtable Hold to get the following items:

Rellana’s Twinblade

Rellana’s Twin Moons

You also get 240,000 runes as a reward for defeating Rellana. Rellana’s armor can also be obtained from Enia.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy