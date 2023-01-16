Best 556 Icarus loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 hold a handful of hard-hitting light machine guns, but there is certainly not one quite like the 556 Icarus. Unlike its heavyweight counterparts, the weapon lends excellent mobility and recoil control stats, making it a perfect tool for aggressive rushers. That said, it will need a select group of attachments in each title in order to adapt to their pace of play. Here is how to make the strongest class setup for the 556 Icarus in MW2 and Warzone 2.0.

Best 556 Icarus attachments and class setup in MW2

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrel : FTAC SB

: FTAC SB Laser : FSS Ole-V

: FSS Ole-V Optic : SZ SR0-7

: SZ SR0-7 Stock : Ravage-8

: Ravage-8 Rear Grip : Xten Grip

: Xten Grip Perk Package Base Perks : Double Time and Tracker Bonus Perk : Hardline Ultimate Perk : Quick Fix



The best class setup for the 556 Icarus in the multiplayer should allow the weapon to thrive against all assault rifles and SMGs, mainly focusing on increasing its aim-down-sight time. That said, your first step should be to apply the Ravage-8 stock, Xten Grip Rear Grip, and FSS Ole-V laser. Once these attachments are equipped, you’ll discover its zoom-in time to be as quick as even the speedy Fennec 45. The FTAC SB barrel will also increase this time, though it goes the extra mile by providing extra hip recoil control — perfect when in close-range standoffs. Although the Icarus’s optic is entirely dependent on your play-style, the SZ SR0-7 should be a top option, gifting a clear 1.0x scope that helps you aim from all ranges.

As the 556 Icarus is built for short-range gunplay, you will want your Perk Package to provide you with abilities in tight-quarters situations. For instance, Tracker empowers you to see all recent enemy footsteps nearby, while Quick Fix instantly reheals you upon earning an elimination. Your last Base Perk should then be Double Time to have longer sprint durations, as Bonus Perk Hardline finishes off the package by granting you killstreaks with one-less required elimination.

Best 556 Icarus attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Screenshot by Gamepur

Muzzle : Harbinger D20

: Harbinger D20 Underbarrel : FTAC Ripper 56

: FTAC Ripper 56 Barrel : FTAC Coldforge 16″

: FTAC Coldforge 16″ Optic : BPZ40 Hybrid

: BPZ40 Hybrid Stock : Corio Precio Factory

: Corio Precio Factory Perk Package : Commando Base Perks : Scavenger and Strong Arm Bonus Perk : Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : High Alert

: Commando

In the battle royale, the 556 Icarus succeeds the most as a medium to long-range tool that can wreck havoc on anything from AR-users to snipers. In order to see this in action, you must increase its bullet velocity and range with the FTAC Coldforge 16″ barrel and the Harbinger D20 muzzle. However, as these must-have attachments do hurt its recoil, they must be accompanied by the FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel and Corio Precio Factory stock — both of which evaporates any trace of a weapon kick. Additionally, users should not rock any other optic than the BPZ40 Hybrid, the only scope with a 5.5x and 1.0x lens toggle.

Considering it can take almost 10 seconds to reload the Icarus, we highly recommend using the Commando Perk Package preset, as its Fast Hands perk allows all of your weapons to fully reload in almost half their normal times. The package is also popular for holding High Alert, an Ultimate Perk which points out all enemies that are aiming at you. Lastly, its Base Perks can also prove incredibly useful. Commando’s Scavenger ability lends you additional ammo when encountering eliminated players, while Strong Arm lets you chuck Lethal and Tactical grenades at further distances.