Best AS44 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The AS44 is a decent assault rifle in Call of Duty: Vanguard with a fast fire rate but it lacks in firepower. With this loadout guide, we’ll optimize the gun to be more deadly on the battlefield.

Muzzle: F8 Stabilizer

Barrel: None or Zac 650MM Precision if you’re good with headshots.

Optic: M19 4.0X Flip

Stock: Zac 12A

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 7.62X54MMR 30 Round Mags

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Rubber Grip

Proficiency: Steady

Kit: Defender

To increase the accuracy and damage range of the AS44, the F8 Stabilizer is the way to go. The effective damage range will go up by 10% and the horizontal recoil control receives a boost of 7.1%. It does come with the caveats of a lowered sprint to fire time and hip-fire accuracy, but we find the pros outweigh the cons in this circumstance as the percentage decreases are much lower.

The AS44 should be a flexible gun that can be used in any situation, so we opted to not include a barrel on the weapon. While the pros may have great advantages, we found the cons to be too drastic. However, if you think you can nail your headshots every time, you can go for the Zac 650MM Precision, which heightens Vital Damage by 70% at a cost of 20.8% body damage. It does decrease your sprint-to-fire time by 9.5%, so you’re always on the move, keep that in mind.

To carry on the idea that the AS44 is a flexible gun that can be used in close to mid-range situations, the M19 4.0X Flip is a perfect scope to equip. You can switch between a small windowed sight and a 4.0x compact optic at a moment’s notice. It will also increase both your vertical and horizontal recoil control by 9.3%, in addition to idle sway control by 70%. It just comes at a cost of aim down sights time by 6.5%.

In order to bring back some aim-down sight speed from the prior attachments, the Zac 12A stock will give you 3.9% back, while providing a 10.5% boost in horizontal recoil control. With this, you can be faster and carry out more precise shots. It just decreases movement speed and hip-fire accuracy by around 5%.

Aim down sights time can be restored even further with the Mark VI Skeletal as it increases this stat by 3.7%. What makes this better is that there are no cons attached.

To increase the damage of the AS44, which sorely needs it, there is a hefty cost. The 7.62X54MMR 30 Round Mags add a whopping 33.3% damage increase, vastly upgrade the effective damage range by 18.2%, widen the bullet velocity by 20%, and improve the ammo penetration by 166.7%. Because of the prior attachments, we have equipped, the cons with the magazine have been mostly compensated. The vertical and horizontal recoil control is decreased by 25% while movement speed, aim down sights time, and hip-fire accuracy have lesser detriments.

Furthermore, the Lengthened ammo type provides 30% more bullet velocity, making the AS44 even more powerful than it was before. There are no cons to this ammo type.

Next, the rubber grip will further compensate for the round mags we have attached as it increases the vertical and horizontal recoil control by 4.8% and 2.4% with no cons whatsoever.

The Steady proficiency makes you more competitive when the bullets are flying as you have a reduced movement penalty while you’re being suppressed.

While you’re in mid-range clashes, it might be best to use the Defender kit. Your movement while mounted will increase, allowing you to adjust quickly to any situation in front of you. However, if you want to use melee attacks with this loadout, you can choose Reach (which increases the range of your melee moves) or Heavy Hitter (which gives melee attacks more stun power). The choice is yours.

If you’re looking to equip a better gun, we suggest using the Type 100 or the Automaton instead as they’re higher on the gun tier list for Call of Duty: Vanguard.