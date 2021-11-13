Best BAR loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Easily one of the best guns in Call of Duty: Vanguard, the BAR assault rifle is best at firing towards mid to long-range targets. It can truly turn the tides of battle if you equip the right loadout, so read on, soldier.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: CGC 26″ 2B

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X

Stock: Chariot WR

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

Magazine: None

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Kit: Defender

While the BAR by itself is impressive at taking out faraway foes, it lacks in firepower. You can improve the fire rate by 5.6% with the Recoil Booster muzzle with a slight horizontal recoil control decrease of 3.8%

To emphasize the high accuracy of the gun, we’re selecting the CGC 26″ 2B barrel. It provides 15% more effective damage range, 40% more horizontal recoil control, and 52% more idle sway control. This gun isn’t made for short-range combat, so the lowered ADS walking speed, sprint to fire time, and hip-fire accuracy from the barrel are aspects you can deal with. If you want something more close-range, we would recommend going for the AS44 or the Type 100.

To optimize long-range conflict success, the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X gives greater recoil control and accuracy. It also lets you switch between a 3.0 and 6.0x magnification. The only con is aim down sight speed, but if you’re trying to get shots from far away, this is less of a big deal.

Continuing this trend, the Chariot WR stock provides even better accuracy. There is a 13.6% increase in both vertical and horizontal recoil control, 87.5% boost in idle sway control, and a bonus of 20% in flinch resistance. This will help you fight against incoming fire and maintain control of the BAR.

At a cost of 4.8% sprint to fire time, the M1930 Strife Angled improves the gun’s accuracy, aiming stability, and aim walking steadiness. Accuracy is king with a long-range weapon, so this attachment is perfect.

There is no magazine attached as the cons are too detrimental to the accuracy and damage of the BAR.

Next, the lengthened ammo type will greatly improve bullet velocity by 30% at no cons whatsoever. Adding that extra punch will give you an advantage in a firefight.

For the rear grip, we selected the polymer grip as it increases flinch resistance by 40% alongside accuracy and recoil during sustained fire. Thankfully, there are no cons attached to the polymer grip.

As there are only 20 rounds per magazine, being able to reload quickly is essential. With the Sleight of Hand proficiency, you can speed the process. It will be easier to combat the rival team in any scenario.

Finally, the Defender kit will let you move around faster while mounting. With a long-range gun like this, you’ll need to be quick to catch the opponent before they run away.