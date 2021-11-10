Best Type 100 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The Type 100 is one of the most effective SMG weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard as it provides high accuracy and low recoil with its gunfire. This classic weapon is reliable and can be used in a variety of situations; you can emphasize that even more with this loadout we have prepared for you.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: None

Optic: MK 3 Mod. 2 Sunfilter

Stock: Sakura Type 2

Underbarrel Mark VI Skeletal or SG98 Compact

Magazine: None

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Rear Grip: Polymer Grip

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Kit: Quick

With a submachine gun, you don’t want the optic to be too small or too zoomed in. We selected the MK 3 Mod. 2 Sunfilter as it provides a clear 1.5x magnification, a framed sight window, and a precision sight picture. We love the accuracy this provides, and it’s the perfect optic for both short and medium-range combat. It also doesn’t have any negative effects like a lowered aim down sight speed, which is essential for a submachine gun.

To help increase the Type 100’s destructive power on the battlefield, the Recoil Booster muzzle increases the fire rate by 5.3% at a cost of 3.7% of accuracy. While playing, we did not find this to be a major drawback as the accuracy of this submachine gun is already great.

Next, we thought no barrel would be the best as each option had terrible cons. For example, the Sakura 282MM Wrap provides no enemy skulls and firing visibility to enemies, but the damage range is lowered by 10%. As we want the Type 100 to be a flexible weapon, we don’t want the cons attached to any of these barrels.

For the stock, the Sakura Type 2 provides a bunch of pros for only one con. It’s quite a great trade-off. It increases the Sprint-to-Fire Time by 5.4%, gives 10% more hip-fire accuracy and 10% more ADS walking speed. It also increases flinch resistance. The only issue is that it reduces your aim down sight speed by 8.3%.

To bring back that aim down sight speed, the Mark VI Skeletal underbarrel is your ticket. It increases the stat by 3.8%. If you’re more of an agile player who whips around the map from one place to another, the SG98 Compact increases your aim walking movement speed by 9.1%. Both of these options are great as they have no cons whatsoever.

Each magazine has awful cons attached to them, so we decided to not equip one like the barrel. As an SMG has a low number of rounds per mag already, it’s hard to justify the 8MM Nambu 20 Round Mags. The .30 Russian Short 30 Round Mags deeply affects the accuracy of the Type 100 as it heavily decreases recoil control alongside movement speed. The 8MM Kurz40 Round Drums may provide a slight increase in bullet velocity and range but it once again comes at the cost of recoil control and accuracy, an asset that the Type 100 provides.

The Lengthened ammo type gives the Type 100 more of a punch as it provides a huge 30% boost to bullet velocity, making this weapon much more deadly in close to mid-range battles. It also comes with no cons.

For close encounters, you need as much flinch resistance as possible to resist incoming fire like the Combat Shotgun. This is why we picked the Polymer Grip. It will increase your flinch resistance by 40% and will give you minor bonuses to vertical and horizontal recoil control.

To keep you competitive in your clashes, equipping the Sleight of Hand proficiency will be helpful. It will give you a faster reload so when that 30 round magazine runs out, you can get back into the action in no time.

Lastly, we chose the Quick kit to keep you moving faster throughout the map. It’s always tricky to hop in and out of dangerous situations, so getting a higher sprint speed will be useful in Call of Duty: Vanguard.