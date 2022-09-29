Best base FUT attackers in FIFA 23

The early days of FIFA 23 are an intriguing time for FUT players. EA Sports hasn’t had the chance to add many promo cards into the game, making base gold cards very important. While these cards will eventually be phased out for most players, they represent a good way for new players to build a competitive team. Below, we’ve collected the best base gold attackers in FUT, along with a list of a few budget options if your Coin purse is low.

The best base gold forwards in FIFA 23

At the center forward or striker position in FIFA, you’re looking for pace and shooting ability. Of course, having five-star skill moves is a nice bonus to keep your opponents on their toes in the box. Below, we’ve listed the best base gold forwards, sorted in order of their average price:

Player Name Team Overall Rating Kylian Mbappe PSG 91 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 90 Erling Haaland Manchester City 88 Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig 86 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 91 Diogo Jota Liverpool 85 Robert Lewandowski Barcelona 91 Aubameyang Chelsea 85 Paulo Dybala Roma 86 Memphis Depay Barcelona 85 Angel Correa Atletico Correa 83 Wissam Ben Yeddar Monaco 84

Here are a few budget players at the position that you can pick up for around 5,000 Coins or less:

Player Name Team Overall Rating Timo Werner RB Leipzig 82 Goncalo Guedes Wolverhampton 82 Luis Muriel Atalanta BC 82 Karim Adeyemi Borussia Dortmund 75 Deulofeu Udinese 80 Richarlison Tottenham 81 Dusan Vlahovicc Juventus 84 Antoine Griezmann Atletico de Madrid 83

The best base gold wingers in FIFA 23

As before, we’ve collected the best base gold wingers below. At this position, you’re generally looking at a player’s pace, passing, and shooting. That can change based on your game plan and formation, but those are the basics. Here are the best base wingers in FIFA 23:

Player Name Team Position Overall Rating Neymar PSG LW 89 Lionel Messi PSG RW 91 Vinicius Junior Real Madrid LW 86 Mo Salah Liverpool RW 90 Sadio Mane Bayern Munich LW (via position change) 89 Heung Min Son Tottenham LW 89 Ousmane Dembele Barcelona RW 83 Raheem Sterling Chelsea LW 86 Antony Manchester United RW 82 Luis Diaz Liverpool LW 84 Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich LW (via position change) 86 Allan Saint-Maximin Newcastle United LW (via position change) 81 Raphinha Barcelona RW 83 Federico Chiesa Juventus LW 84 Phil Foden Manchester City LW 85 Yannick Carrasco Atletico Madrid LW (via position change) 85

Here are a few budget options that are coming in at around 5,000 Coins or less: