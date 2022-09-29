Best base FUT attackers in FIFA 23
Bang in the goals.
The early days of FIFA 23 are an intriguing time for FUT players. EA Sports hasn’t had the chance to add many promo cards into the game, making base gold cards very important. While these cards will eventually be phased out for most players, they represent a good way for new players to build a competitive team. Below, we’ve collected the best base gold attackers in FUT, along with a list of a few budget options if your Coin purse is low.
The best base gold forwards in FIFA 23
At the center forward or striker position in FIFA, you’re looking for pace and shooting ability. Of course, having five-star skill moves is a nice bonus to keep your opponents on their toes in the box. Below, we’ve listed the best base gold forwards, sorted in order of their average price:
|Player Name
|Team
|Overall Rating
|Kylian Mbappe
|PSG
|91
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Manchester United
|90
|Erling Haaland
|Manchester City
|88
|Christopher Nkunku
|RB Leipzig
|86
|Karim Benzema
|Real Madrid
|91
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|85
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona
|91
|Aubameyang
|Chelsea
|85
|Paulo Dybala
|Roma
|86
|Memphis Depay
|Barcelona
|85
|Angel Correa
|Atletico Correa
|83
|Wissam Ben Yeddar
|Monaco
|84
Here are a few budget players at the position that you can pick up for around 5,000 Coins or less:
|Player Name
|Team
|Overall Rating
|Timo Werner
|RB Leipzig
|82
|Goncalo Guedes
|Wolverhampton
|82
|Luis Muriel
|Atalanta BC
|82
|Karim Adeyemi
|Borussia Dortmund
|75
|Deulofeu
|Udinese
|80
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|81
|Dusan Vlahovicc
|Juventus
|84
|Antoine Griezmann
|Atletico de Madrid
|83
The best base gold wingers in FIFA 23
As before, we’ve collected the best base gold wingers below. At this position, you’re generally looking at a player’s pace, passing, and shooting. That can change based on your game plan and formation, but those are the basics. Here are the best base wingers in FIFA 23:
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|Overall Rating
|Neymar
|PSG
|LW
|89
|Lionel Messi
|PSG
|RW
|91
|Vinicius Junior
|Real Madrid
|LW
|86
|Mo Salah
|Liverpool
|RW
|90
|Sadio Mane
|Bayern Munich
|LW (via position change)
|89
|Heung Min Son
|Tottenham
|LW
|89
|Ousmane Dembele
|Barcelona
|RW
|83
|Raheem Sterling
|Chelsea
|LW
|86
|Antony
|Manchester United
|RW
|82
|Luis Diaz
|Liverpool
|LW
|84
|Kingsley Coman
|Bayern Munich
|LW (via position change)
|86
|Allan Saint-Maximin
|Newcastle United
|LW (via position change)
|81
|Raphinha
|Barcelona
|RW
|83
|Federico Chiesa
|Juventus
|LW
|84
|Phil Foden
|Manchester City
|LW
|85
|Yannick Carrasco
|Atletico Madrid
|LW (via position change)
|85
Here are a few budget options that are coming in at around 5,000 Coins or less:
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|Overall Rating
|Felipe Anderson
|Lazio
|RW
|79
|Jadon Sancho
|Manchester United
|LW
|84
|Adama Traore
|Wolverhampton
|RW
|79
|Arnaut Danjuma
|Villareal
|LW (via position change)
|93
|Filip Kostic
|Juventus
|LW (via position change)
|85
|George-Kevin Nkoudou
|Besiktas
|LW (via position change)
|75
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|RW (via position change)
|82
|Mason Mount
|Chelsea
|RW (via position change)
|84
|Eden Hazard
|Real Madrid
|LW
|84
|Luiz Araujo
|Atlanta United
|RW (via position change)
|78