Best base FUT attackers in FIFA 23

The early days of FIFA 23 are an intriguing time for FUT players. EA Sports hasn’t had the chance to add many promo cards into the game, making base gold cards very important. While these cards will eventually be phased out for most players, they represent a good way for new players to build a competitive team. Below, we’ve collected the best base gold attackers in FUT, along with a list of a few budget options if your Coin purse is low.

The best base gold forwards in FIFA 23

At the center forward or striker position in FIFA, you’re looking for pace and shooting ability. Of course, having five-star skill moves is a nice bonus to keep your opponents on their toes in the box. Below, we’ve listed the best base gold forwards, sorted in order of their average price:

Player NameTeamOverall Rating
Kylian MbappePSG91
Cristiano RonaldoManchester United90
Erling HaalandManchester City88
Christopher NkunkuRB Leipzig86
Karim BenzemaReal Madrid91
Diogo JotaLiverpool85
Robert LewandowskiBarcelona91
AubameyangChelsea85
Paulo DybalaRoma86
Memphis DepayBarcelona85
Angel CorreaAtletico Correa83
Wissam Ben YeddarMonaco84

Here are a few budget players at the position that you can pick up for around 5,000 Coins or less:

Player NameTeamOverall Rating
Timo WernerRB Leipzig82
Goncalo GuedesWolverhampton82
Luis MurielAtalanta BC82
Karim AdeyemiBorussia Dortmund75
DeulofeuUdinese80
RicharlisonTottenham81
Dusan VlahoviccJuventus84
Antoine GriezmannAtletico de Madrid83

The best base gold wingers in FIFA 23

As before, we’ve collected the best base gold wingers below. At this position, you’re generally looking at a player’s pace, passing, and shooting. That can change based on your game plan and formation, but those are the basics. Here are the best base wingers in FIFA 23:

Player NameTeamPositionOverall Rating
NeymarPSGLW89
Lionel MessiPSGRW91
Vinicius JuniorReal MadridLW86
Mo SalahLiverpoolRW90
Sadio ManeBayern MunichLW (via position change)89
Heung Min SonTottenhamLW89
Ousmane DembeleBarcelonaRW83
Raheem SterlingChelseaLW86
AntonyManchester UnitedRW82
Luis DiazLiverpoolLW84
Kingsley ComanBayern MunichLW (via position change)86
Allan Saint-MaximinNewcastle UnitedLW (via position change)81
RaphinhaBarcelonaRW83
Federico ChiesaJuventusLW84
Phil FodenManchester CityLW85
Yannick CarrascoAtletico MadridLW (via position change)85

Here are a few budget options that are coming in at around 5,000 Coins or less:

Player NameTeamPositionOverall Rating
Felipe AndersonLazioRW79
Jadon SanchoManchester UnitedLW84
Adama TraoreWolverhamptonRW79
Arnaut DanjumaVillarealLW (via position change)93
Filip KosticJuventusLW (via position change)85
George-Kevin NkoudouBesiktasLW (via position change)75
Leon BaileyAston VillaRW (via position change)82
Mason MountChelseaRW (via position change)84
Eden HazardReal MadridLW 84
Luiz AraujoAtlanta UnitedRW (via position change)78

