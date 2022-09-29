Best base FUT midfielders in FIFA 23

Boss the midfield.

While FIFA 23 will add all kinds of promo cards to the game over the course of the year, players who are just starting or don’t have a massive Coin purse will need to rely on base gold players to do the job. These players are the basic versions of the player, so don’t expect anything too fancy. That said, many of them can be sufficient far into the year. Below, we’ll give you both the best of the best versions, as well as some budget options at each position.

The best base gold central midfielders in FUT

The center midfield is the heart of your team. These players often move fluidly between defense and offense, helping you move the ball up the field quickly. Some players are more suited for one side of the ball or the other, so we’ll try to capture a selection of both below. For reference, players with the CDM position are usually more offensive, while CAMs are offensive and CM is somewhere in the middle. Here are the best base gold central midfielders, sorted by their average price:

Player NameTeamPositionOverall Rating
Kevin de BruyneManchester CityCM91
N’Golo KanteChelseaCDM89
Christopher NkunkuRB LeipzigCAM (via position switch)86
Leon GoretzkaBayern MunichCM87
Frenkie de JongBarcelonaCM87
Marcos LlorenteAtletico de MadridCM84
Federico ValverdeReal MadridCM84
Renato SanchesPSGCM80
Nicolo BarellaInter MilanCM86
Nabil FekirReal BetisCAM85
Bernardo SilvaManchester CityCAM88
KessieBarcelonaCDM84
Bruno FernandesManchester UnitedCAM86
Denis ZakariaChelseaCDM81

Of course, you don’t need to break the bank to get a good central midfielder. Below, we’ve collected a few budget options that should serve you well and only cost around 5,000 Coins. Here are our favorite budget options:

Player NameTeamPositionOverall Rating
Lucas PaquetaWest Ham UnitedCAM82
Weston McKennieJuventusCM80
Martin OdegaardArsenalCAM84
FredManchester UnitedCM80
Matheus NunesWolverhampton CM79
Marco ReusBorussia DortmundCAM85
Mauro JuniorPSVCAM (via position switch)76
Lorenzo PellegriniRomaCAM84
Declan RiceWest Ham UnitedCDM84
Thomas LemarAtletico de MadridCM83

The best base gold wing midfielders in FIFA 23

As before, we’ll first highlight the best players at left and right midfielders. The key for this position is often pacey players who can whip the ball into attacking players. That said, you also want to have solid shooting and defending depending on your formation and game plan. Here are the best players at these positions, sorted by average price:

Player NameTeamPositionOverall Rating
NeymarPSGLM (via position change)89
Lionel MessiPSGRM (via position change)91
Vinicius JuniorReal MadridLM (via position change)86
Mo SalahLiverpoolRM (via position change)90
Sadio ManeBayern MunichLM89
Heung Min SonTottenhamLM (via position change)89
Ousmane DembeleBarcelonaRM (via position change)83
Marcos LlorenteAtletico de MadridRM (via position change)84
Raheem SterlingChelseaLM (via position change)86
Alphonso DaviesBayern MunichLM (via position change)84
AntonyManchester UnitedRM (via position change)82
Kingsley ComanBayern MunichLM86
Luis DiazLiverpoolLM (via position change)84
Allan Saint-MaximinNewcastle UnitedLM81
RaphinhaBarcelonaRM (via position change)83
Federico ChiesaJuventusLM (via position change)84

If you’re looking for a cheaper option, there are several you could add. We’ve collected some of our favorite players you can pick up for 5,000 Coins or less. Here they are:

Player NameTeamPositionOverall Rating
Felipe AndersonLazioRM (via position change)79
Arnaut DanjumaVillarealLM82
Adama TraoreWolverhamptonRM (via position change)79
Georges-Kevin NkoudouBesiktasLM75
Filip KosticJuventusLM85
Renan LodiNottingham ForrestLM (via position change)80
Luiz AraujoAtlanta UnitedRM78
Leon BaileyAston VillaRM80
Eden HazardReal MadridLM (via position change)84
CanalesReal BetisRM84

