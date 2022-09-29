Best base FUT midfielders in FIFA 23
Boss the midfield.
While FIFA 23 will add all kinds of promo cards to the game over the course of the year, players who are just starting or don’t have a massive Coin purse will need to rely on base gold players to do the job. These players are the basic versions of the player, so don’t expect anything too fancy. That said, many of them can be sufficient far into the year. Below, we’ll give you both the best of the best versions, as well as some budget options at each position.
The best base gold central midfielders in FUT
The center midfield is the heart of your team. These players often move fluidly between defense and offense, helping you move the ball up the field quickly. Some players are more suited for one side of the ball or the other, so we’ll try to capture a selection of both below. For reference, players with the CDM position are usually more offensive, while CAMs are offensive and CM is somewhere in the middle. Here are the best base gold central midfielders, sorted by their average price:
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|Overall Rating
|Kevin de Bruyne
|Manchester City
|CM
|91
|N’Golo Kante
|Chelsea
|CDM
|89
|Christopher Nkunku
|RB Leipzig
|CAM (via position switch)
|86
|Leon Goretzka
|Bayern Munich
|CM
|87
|Frenkie de Jong
|Barcelona
|CM
|87
|Marcos Llorente
|Atletico de Madrid
|CM
|84
|Federico Valverde
|Real Madrid
|CM
|84
|Renato Sanches
|PSG
|CM
|80
|Nicolo Barella
|Inter Milan
|CM
|86
|Nabil Fekir
|Real Betis
|CAM
|85
|Bernardo Silva
|Manchester City
|CAM
|88
|Kessie
|Barcelona
|CDM
|84
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|CAM
|86
|Denis Zakaria
|Chelsea
|CDM
|81
Of course, you don’t need to break the bank to get a good central midfielder. Below, we’ve collected a few budget options that should serve you well and only cost around 5,000 Coins. Here are our favorite budget options:
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|Overall Rating
|Lucas Paqueta
|West Ham United
|CAM
|82
|Weston McKennie
|Juventus
|CM
|80
|Martin Odegaard
|Arsenal
|CAM
|84
|Fred
|Manchester United
|CM
|80
|Matheus Nunes
|Wolverhampton
|CM
|79
|Marco Reus
|Borussia Dortmund
|CAM
|85
|Mauro Junior
|PSV
|CAM (via position switch)
|76
|Lorenzo Pellegrini
|Roma
|CAM
|84
|Declan Rice
|West Ham United
|CDM
|84
|Thomas Lemar
|Atletico de Madrid
|CM
|83
The best base gold wing midfielders in FIFA 23
As before, we’ll first highlight the best players at left and right midfielders. The key for this position is often pacey players who can whip the ball into attacking players. That said, you also want to have solid shooting and defending depending on your formation and game plan. Here are the best players at these positions, sorted by average price:
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|Overall Rating
|Neymar
|PSG
|LM (via position change)
|89
|Lionel Messi
|PSG
|RM (via position change)
|91
|Vinicius Junior
|Real Madrid
|LM (via position change)
|86
|Mo Salah
|Liverpool
|RM (via position change)
|90
|Sadio Mane
|Bayern Munich
|LM
|89
|Heung Min Son
|Tottenham
|LM (via position change)
|89
|Ousmane Dembele
|Barcelona
|RM (via position change)
|83
|Marcos Llorente
|Atletico de Madrid
|RM (via position change)
|84
|Raheem Sterling
|Chelsea
|LM (via position change)
|86
|Alphonso Davies
|Bayern Munich
|LM (via position change)
|84
|Antony
|Manchester United
|RM (via position change)
|82
|Kingsley Coman
|Bayern Munich
|LM
|86
|Luis Diaz
|Liverpool
|LM (via position change)
|84
|Allan Saint-Maximin
|Newcastle United
|LM
|81
|Raphinha
|Barcelona
|RM (via position change)
|83
|Federico Chiesa
|Juventus
|LM (via position change)
|84
If you’re looking for a cheaper option, there are several you could add. We’ve collected some of our favorite players you can pick up for 5,000 Coins or less. Here they are:
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|Overall Rating
|Felipe Anderson
|Lazio
|RM (via position change)
|79
|Arnaut Danjuma
|Villareal
|LM
|82
|Adama Traore
|Wolverhampton
|RM (via position change)
|79
|Georges-Kevin Nkoudou
|Besiktas
|LM
|75
|Filip Kostic
|Juventus
|LM
|85
|Renan Lodi
|Nottingham Forrest
|LM (via position change)
|80
|Luiz Araujo
|Atlanta United
|RM
|78
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|RM
|80
|Eden Hazard
|Real Madrid
|LM (via position change)
|84
|Canales
|Real Betis
|RM
|84