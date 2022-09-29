Best base FUT midfielders in FIFA 23

While FIFA 23 will add all kinds of promo cards to the game over the course of the year, players who are just starting or don’t have a massive Coin purse will need to rely on base gold players to do the job. These players are the basic versions of the player, so don’t expect anything too fancy. That said, many of them can be sufficient far into the year. Below, we’ll give you both the best of the best versions, as well as some budget options at each position.

The best base gold central midfielders in FUT

The center midfield is the heart of your team. These players often move fluidly between defense and offense, helping you move the ball up the field quickly. Some players are more suited for one side of the ball or the other, so we’ll try to capture a selection of both below. For reference, players with the CDM position are usually more offensive, while CAMs are offensive and CM is somewhere in the middle. Here are the best base gold central midfielders, sorted by their average price:

Player Name Team Position Overall Rating Kevin de Bruyne Manchester City CM 91 N’Golo Kante Chelsea CDM 89 Christopher Nkunku RB Leipzig CAM (via position switch) 86 Leon Goretzka Bayern Munich CM 87 Frenkie de Jong Barcelona CM 87 Marcos Llorente Atletico de Madrid CM 84 Federico Valverde Real Madrid CM 84 Renato Sanches PSG CM 80 Nicolo Barella Inter Milan CM 86 Nabil Fekir Real Betis CAM 85 Bernardo Silva Manchester City CAM 88 Kessie Barcelona CDM 84 Bruno Fernandes Manchester United CAM 86 Denis Zakaria Chelsea CDM 81

Of course, you don’t need to break the bank to get a good central midfielder. Below, we’ve collected a few budget options that should serve you well and only cost around 5,000 Coins. Here are our favorite budget options:

Player Name Team Position Overall Rating Lucas Paqueta West Ham United CAM 82 Weston McKennie Juventus CM 80 Martin Odegaard Arsenal CAM 84 Fred Manchester United CM 80 Matheus Nunes Wolverhampton CM 79 Marco Reus Borussia Dortmund CAM 85 Mauro Junior PSV CAM (via position switch) 76 Lorenzo Pellegrini Roma CAM 84 Declan Rice West Ham United CDM 84 Thomas Lemar Atletico de Madrid CM 83

The best base gold wing midfielders in FIFA 23

As before, we’ll first highlight the best players at left and right midfielders. The key for this position is often pacey players who can whip the ball into attacking players. That said, you also want to have solid shooting and defending depending on your formation and game plan. Here are the best players at these positions, sorted by average price:

Player Name Team Position Overall Rating Neymar PSG LM (via position change) 89 Lionel Messi PSG RM (via position change) 91 Vinicius Junior Real Madrid LM (via position change) 86 Mo Salah Liverpool RM (via position change) 90 Sadio Mane Bayern Munich LM 89 Heung Min Son Tottenham LM (via position change) 89 Ousmane Dembele Barcelona RM (via position change) 83 Marcos Llorente Atletico de Madrid RM (via position change) 84 Raheem Sterling Chelsea LM (via position change) 86 Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich LM (via position change) 84 Antony Manchester United RM (via position change) 82 Kingsley Coman Bayern Munich LM 86 Luis Diaz Liverpool LM (via position change) 84 Allan Saint-Maximin Newcastle United LM 81 Raphinha Barcelona RM (via position change) 83 Federico Chiesa Juventus LM (via position change) 84

If you’re looking for a cheaper option, there are several you could add. We’ve collected some of our favorite players you can pick up for 5,000 Coins or less. Here they are: