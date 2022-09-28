Best base FUT defenders in FIFA 23

Over the course of FIFA 23’s lifespan, all kinds of promo players will be added to the game, giving you tons of options. When you don’t have a sizable Coin purse though, you’ll need to rely on base gold players to get the job done. Below, we’ve collected a list of our favorite base gold defenders to give you an idea of who to target at lower budgets. We’ll give you both the best of the best and an assortment of budget options at every position.

The best base centerbacks in FIFA 23

We’ll start with the heart of any defense. We should note before we get to the list that prices on the market change all the time. Below, we’ve put together the best gold options and a selection of budget options. However, as the FIFA 23 year progresses, many of the players on the best list will come down in price. Basically, make sure you do a price check on all of these players before making a purchase. Here are the best base gold defenders in FUT, sorted in order of their average price on the market:

Player Name Team Overall Rating Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 90 Eder Militao Real Madrid 84 Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid 87 Kalidou Koulibaly Chelsea 87 Fikayo Tomori AC Milan 84 Marquinhos PSG 88 Jules Kounde Barcelona 84 Raphael Varane Manchester United 84 Presnel Kimpembe PSG 83 David Alaba Real Madrid 86

Most of the players above are going to be expensive. Below, we’ve collected a list of players that will cost you less than 5,000 Coins on average. We’re also looking for players with a Pace rating above 75, when possible. Again, the market fluctuates, so they might be a bit higher depending on when you’re buying, but here are some budget centerback options:

Player Name Team Overall Rating William Saliba Arsenal 80 Josko Gvardiol RB Leipzig 81 Ronald Araujo Barcelona 83 Nico Schlotterbeck Borussia Dortmund 82 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 83 Jeremiah St. Juste Sporting FC 76 Jurrien Timber Ajax 80 Ben Godfrey Everton 77

The best base fullbacks in FIFA 23

As before, we’ll start with the best of the best fullbacks in FIFA 23. Many of these players will be almost as good on the attack as they are in defense, making them great pickups if you’re looking to run a wide formation. Here are the best fullbacks, sorted by average price:

Player Name Team Position Overall Rating Kyle Walker Manchester City RB 85 Joao Cancelo Manchester City LB 88 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool RB 87 Theo Hernandez AC Milan LB 85 Ferland Mendy Real Madrid LB 83 Marcos Llorente Atletico de Madrid RB (via position switch) 84 Achraf Hakimi PSG RB 84 Alphonso Davies Bayern Munich LB 84 Juan Cuadrado Juventus RB 83 Andy Robertson Liverpool LB 87 Jeremie Frimpong Bayer Leverkusen RB 80 Reece James Chelsea RB 84

There are also several solid budget options you can get for 5,000 Coins or less. Again, we’re looking for a relatively high pace rating (80+), as that’s where you’re going to find the meta players. Here is the list: