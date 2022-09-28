Best base FUT defenders in FIFA 23
Protect your backend.
Over the course of FIFA 23’s lifespan, all kinds of promo players will be added to the game, giving you tons of options. When you don’t have a sizable Coin purse though, you’ll need to rely on base gold players to get the job done. Below, we’ve collected a list of our favorite base gold defenders to give you an idea of who to target at lower budgets. We’ll give you both the best of the best and an assortment of budget options at every position.
The best base centerbacks in FIFA 23
We’ll start with the heart of any defense. We should note before we get to the list that prices on the market change all the time. Below, we’ve put together the best gold options and a selection of budget options. However, as the FIFA 23 year progresses, many of the players on the best list will come down in price. Basically, make sure you do a price check on all of these players before making a purchase. Here are the best base gold defenders in FUT, sorted in order of their average price on the market:
|Player Name
|Team
|Overall Rating
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|90
|Eder Militao
|Real Madrid
|84
|Antonio Rudiger
|Real Madrid
|87
|Kalidou Koulibaly
|Chelsea
|87
|Fikayo Tomori
|AC Milan
|84
|Marquinhos
|PSG
|88
|Jules Kounde
|Barcelona
|84
|Raphael Varane
|Manchester United
|84
|Presnel Kimpembe
|PSG
|83
|David Alaba
|Real Madrid
|86
Most of the players above are going to be expensive. Below, we’ve collected a list of players that will cost you less than 5,000 Coins on average. We’re also looking for players with a Pace rating above 75, when possible. Again, the market fluctuates, so they might be a bit higher depending on when you’re buying, but here are some budget centerback options:
|Player Name
|Team
|Overall Rating
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|80
|Josko Gvardiol
|RB Leipzig
|81
|Ronald Araujo
|Barcelona
|83
|Nico Schlotterbeck
|Borussia Dortmund
|82
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|83
|Jeremiah St. Juste
|Sporting FC
|76
|Jurrien Timber
|Ajax
|80
|Ben Godfrey
|Everton
|77
The best base fullbacks in FIFA 23
As before, we’ll start with the best of the best fullbacks in FIFA 23. Many of these players will be almost as good on the attack as they are in defense, making them great pickups if you’re looking to run a wide formation. Here are the best fullbacks, sorted by average price:
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|Overall Rating
|Kyle Walker
|Manchester City
|RB
|85
|Joao Cancelo
|Manchester City
|LB
|88
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|RB
|87
|Theo Hernandez
|AC Milan
|LB
|85
|Ferland Mendy
|Real Madrid
|LB
|83
|Marcos Llorente
|Atletico de Madrid
|RB (via position switch)
|84
|Achraf Hakimi
|PSG
|RB
|84
|Alphonso Davies
|Bayern Munich
|LB
|84
|Juan Cuadrado
|Juventus
|RB
|83
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|LB
|87
|Jeremie Frimpong
|Bayer Leverkusen
|RB
|80
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|RB
|84
There are also several solid budget options you can get for 5,000 Coins or less. Again, we’re looking for a relatively high pace rating (80+), as that’s where you’re going to find the meta players. Here is the list:
|Player Name
|Team
|Position
|Overall Rating
|Giovanni Di Lorenzo
|Napoli
|RB
|82
|Renan Lodi
|Nottingham Forrest
|LB
|80
|Filip Kostic
|Juventus
|LWB (via position switch)
|85
|Nicolas Tagliafico
|OL
|LB
|81
|Gonzalo Montiel
|Sevilla
|RB
|79
|Carvajal
|Real Madrid
|RB
|84
|Mauro Junio
|PSV
|RB
|76
|Grimaldo
|Benfica
|LB
|82