Best base FUT defenders in FIFA 23

Over the course of FIFA 23’s lifespan, all kinds of promo players will be added to the game, giving you tons of options. When you don’t have a sizable Coin purse though, you’ll need to rely on base gold players to get the job done. Below, we’ve collected a list of our favorite base gold defenders to give you an idea of who to target at lower budgets. We’ll give you both the best of the best and an assortment of budget options at every position.

The best base centerbacks in FIFA 23

We’ll start with the heart of any defense. We should note before we get to the list that prices on the market change all the time. Below, we’ve put together the best gold options and a selection of budget options. However, as the FIFA 23 year progresses, many of the players on the best list will come down in price. Basically, make sure you do a price check on all of these players before making a purchase. Here are the best base gold defenders in FUT, sorted in order of their average price on the market:

Player NameTeamOverall Rating
Virgil van DijkLiverpool90
Eder MilitaoReal Madrid84
Antonio RudigerReal Madrid87
Kalidou KoulibalyChelsea87
Fikayo TomoriAC Milan84
MarquinhosPSG88
Jules KoundeBarcelona84
Raphael VaraneManchester United84
Presnel KimpembePSG83
David AlabaReal Madrid86

Most of the players above are going to be expensive. Below, we’ve collected a list of players that will cost you less than 5,000 Coins on average. We’re also looking for players with a Pace rating above 75, when possible. Again, the market fluctuates, so they might be a bit higher depending on when you’re buying, but here are some budget centerback options:

Player NameTeamOverall Rating
William SalibaArsenal80
Josko GvardiolRB Leipzig81
Ronald AraujoBarcelona83
Nico SchlotterbeckBorussia Dortmund82
Diego CarlosAston Villa83
Jeremiah St. JusteSporting FC76
Jurrien TimberAjax80
Ben GodfreyEverton77

The best base fullbacks in FIFA 23

As before, we’ll start with the best of the best fullbacks in FIFA 23. Many of these players will be almost as good on the attack as they are in defense, making them great pickups if you’re looking to run a wide formation. Here are the best fullbacks, sorted by average price:

Player NameTeamPositionOverall Rating
Kyle WalkerManchester CityRB85
Joao CanceloManchester CityLB88
Trent Alexander-ArnoldLiverpoolRB87
Theo HernandezAC MilanLB85
Ferland MendyReal MadridLB83
Marcos LlorenteAtletico de MadridRB (via position switch)84
Achraf HakimiPSGRB84
Alphonso DaviesBayern MunichLB84
Juan CuadradoJuventusRB83
Andy RobertsonLiverpoolLB87
Jeremie FrimpongBayer LeverkusenRB80
Reece JamesChelseaRB84

There are also several solid budget options you can get for 5,000 Coins or less. Again, we’re looking for a relatively high pace rating (80+), as that’s where you’re going to find the meta players. Here is the list:

Player NameTeamPositionOverall Rating
Giovanni Di LorenzoNapoliRB82
Renan LodiNottingham ForrestLB80
Filip KosticJuventusLWB (via position switch)85
Nicolas TagliaficoOLLB81
Gonzalo MontielSevillaRB79
CarvajalReal MadridRB84
Mauro JunioPSVRB76
GrimaldoBenficaLB82

