Best BREN loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The BREN is an unwieldy monster on the battlefield, but this gun can be tamed with the right loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard. Keeping it to short bursts of fire with a precise aim is key to succeed with the BREN, and we’ll amplify this with our loadout.

Muzzle: G28 Compensator

Barrel: Queen’s 705MM Royal

Optic: SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X

Stock: Oak & Shield Padded

Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

Magazine: .303 British 100 Round Drums

Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Proficiency: Tight Grip

Kit: Defender

First up is the G28 Compensator. This is one of the best muzzles as it gives players more vertical (4.8%) and horizontal recoil control (1.2%), especially with a hard-to-control gun like this.

For the BREN, we want to focus on the high damage it can cause to medium to long-range targets rather than feverishly taking out close-range enemies. Therefore, the Queen’s 705MM Royal barrel has been equipped. The effective damage range has been increased by almost 300%, the bullet velocity rockets up by 40%, and the gun is far better at controlling its horizontal recoil (40%) and idle sway (52%). This comes at a cost of close-range functionality with significant decreases in sprint-to-fire time (-10%), aim down sights time (-10%), and hip-fire accuracy (-20%).

Additionally, the SVT-40 PU Scope 3-6X scope on the BREN can help you in mid-range to long-range combat. You can flip between 3.0 and 6.0x magnification levels while gaining some recoil control (4.8% for both vertical and horizontal) and accuracy (151.4% increase in idle sway control). It just comes at a cost of a lower aim down sights time (-3.9%). However, if you’re in a solid scoping position, as we envision you being in, the lower aim down sights time will not matter as much.

Improving the BREN even further, the Oak & Shield Padded Stock will provide even more dominance in accuracy. It provides a 5.9% increase in vertical recoil control, 2.2% boost to horizontal recoil control, 10% more centering speed, 83.3% more idle sway control, and most importantly a 20% increase in flinch resistance. During those firefights, you’ll need to be able to resist incoming fire as much as you can. This attachment once again reduces speed (movement speed by 4.0% and sprint to fire time by 9.1%), but moving around fast is not necessary with this LMG.

Furthermore, the heavy foregrip underbarrel gives even more stability to the BREN. It improves centering speed by 10% and idle sway control by 100%, making this a precise weapon. There are no cons attached, thankfully.

The number of bullets available is quite weak in the BREN, so we’ve opted to go for the .303 British 100 Round Drums. You can make tea and crumpets as this gun is firing its 100 rounds of fire. There is a drop in movement speed (-2.1%) and aim down sights time (-6.5%) once again alongside reload quickness (-3.8%), but the benefits outweigh the benefits. You have 233.3% more magazine ammo capacity, 122.2% more starting ammo, and 66.7% more ammo capacity. You’ll have the optics locked in more rather than running around looking for more rounds.

For those sneaky soldiers hiding behind surfaces, you’ll need the FMJ Rounds as they cause more bullet penetration towards enemies and walls.

To bring back some speed to the weapon, the Fabric Grip will provide some minor bonuses to sprint to fire time (4.2%) and aim down sights time (3.9%) while losing some horizontal recoil control (-3.7%). You get the benefit of two increases for one slight decrease. The trade is worth it for a somewhat snappier response.

There will be moments you’ll need to fire continuously, despite our warning against it. The gun will start losing its aim when fired for longer periods of time. To help with that, the Tight Grip proficiency will increase accuracy during sustained fire.

Finally, we want to improve mounted movement by equipping the Defender Kit. It is quite the heavy weapon loadout we have created for the BREN, so adding some speed to it while being mounted is important.