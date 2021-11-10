Best DP27 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The DP27 is a decent LMG that you can use in Call of Duty: Vanguard. It doesn’t have the largest ammo magazine, but you can increase its effectiveness during a multiplayer game with a few modifications to it. In this guide, we’re going to detail the best loadout you can use for the DP27 in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Each primary weapon in Call of Duty: Vanguard can have up to 10 attachments. These are the best attachments for the DP27.

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Barrel: Empress 490MM Rapid

Kit: Fully Loaded

Magazine: 7.62X54 MMR 105 Round Pans

Muzzle: G28 Compensator

Optic: M19 4.0x Flip

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Rear Grip: Rubber Grip

Stock: ZAC S2M

Underbarrel: Heavy Foregrip

You want to get the weapon’s recoil under control as much as possible. It’s pretty easy to line up a shot and find yourself missing half of the time. We highly recommend you add the Heavy Foregrip and Rubber Grip to help with that. You can also receive more horizontal control with the Zac S2M stock, and your accuracy increases with the Chord Muzzle Brake.

Like most LMGs, the reload speed on this weapon is extremely slow, so increasing it is another top priority. With the Sleight of Hand proficiency, you can do that, but you take a hit for the reload speed with the 105 Round Pans magazine. However, you’ll have 105 rounds to use on the weapon, meaning you won’t have to fill as often. Use the Fully Loaded kit to ensure you have all of the ammunition you need in a match.

When you need a preferred sidearm, we highly recommend the Klauser or the 1911. Both options are solid sidearm options, but the choice is ultimately up to you. We’d also recommend using the Thermite for your Lethal equipment and the Stun Grenade for your Tactical. For your perks, we recommend Survival Training, Piercing Vision, and Lightweight.