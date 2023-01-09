The best MX9 loadout for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

The MX9 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 is the games’ most damaging sub-machine gun, able to achieve numerous eliminations with just one magazine. However, there is a reason the weapon is rarely spoken of. The lengthy tool lags behind almost all others in its class when it comes to mobility and range, making it in desperate need of the gunsmith treatment. In order to have the weapon reach its full capabilities, this guide will showcase the MX9’s best class setup in MW2 and Warzone 2.0.

Best MX9 attachments and class setup in MW2

Barrel : 508mm Rear Guard

: 508mm Rear Guard Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Optic : SZ Lonewolf

: SZ Lonewolf Comb : FTAC C11 Riser

: FTAC C11 Riser Rear Grip : Bruen Q900

: Bruen Q900 Perk Package Base Perks : Double Time and Scavenger Bonus Perk : Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : Ghost



As slowed as the MX9 can feel, you should begin the class setup by increasing its aim-down-sight and sprint-to-fire times with the incredibly impactful VLK LZR 7MW as well as the FTAC C11 Riser and Bruen Q900. Additionally, as the weapon primarily succeeds at close to medium range, the SZ Lonewolf makes for the best optic. It provides a clean 1.0x magnification and is one of few that displays more than just a tiny red-dot reticle. Most importantly, the STB can be granted extra damage and range with the 508mm Rear Guard barrel, ensuring medium-range fights end quicker than ever before.

Your Perk Package should then be focused on improving its reload time and lack of ammunition. That said, Scavenger will grant you additional bullets when finding bodies, while Fast Hands reduces the reload time to below two seconds. While you’ll be rushing into close-combat battles almost constantly, Double Time will help you get their faster with its extended sprinting durations. Lastly, Ghost will keep your location under wraps, as it leaves you off all enemy UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors.

Best MX9 attachments and class setup in Warzone 2.0

Muzzle : Xten RR-40

: Xten RR-40 Barrel : 508mm Rear Guard

: 508mm Rear Guard Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Optic : Schlager 3.4x

: Schlager 3.4x Rear Grip : Bruen Q900

: Bruen Q900 Perk Package : Commando Base Perks : Scavenger and Strong Arm Bonus Perk : Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : High Alert

: Commando

Despite being a submachine gun, the MX9 can be a fantastic weapon in the battle royale when used at medium-range. This will require upping its mediocre damage range and bullet velocity with the Xten RR-40 and 508mm Rear Guard. The pairing allow the gun to become somewhat of an AR and SMG hybrid, but this will result in a loss in ADS speed. In result, the VLK LZR 7MW and Bruen Q900 are also crucial for this setup, greatly increasing the ADS and sprint-to-fire time of the MX9. The Schlager 3.4x magnified scope offers the perfect middle ground for an optic, though don’t be afraid to switch to an even larger magnification if needed.

Unfortunately, the one downside to the MX9 in Warzone 2.0 is that must heavily rely on the Commando Perk Package. Due to its slow reloading process, Fast Hands practically becomes a requirement, allowing you to swiftly switch between magazines. Its 25 bullet clip-size is also major downfall, so Scavenger‘s ability to scourge up more ammo from bodies is a must-have. Although its Strong Arm perk is only great for throwing equipment long distances, High Alert delivers a much more useful power, revealing the directions of enemies who are about to shoot at you.