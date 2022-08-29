Best Fortnite Horror Map Codes (2022)

Epic Games’ Fortnite offers players various maps, all bringing something unique to the table. These maps extend to every genre, and there is always a new map to try. That said, horror maps, in particular, have been very popular amongst players, as they deliver a thrilling and spooky experience. There are plenty of horror maps available in Fortnite, and we’ve put together a list of the best ones that are worth playing.

Bad Dreams- 5707-5919-7318

Image via Epic Games

Bad Dreams is one of the most popular horror maps in Fortnite. The overall content on the map is relatively short but will leave you dazed and confused. It is one of the most popular horror maps in Fortnite. The overall content on the map is relatively short but will leave you dazed and confused. This map is made of nightmares; you only have one life to figure out everything before you are eventually killed.

Choices- 4147-1805-2195

Image via Epic Games

Every decision you make in this harrowing simulation will affect whether you or your pal survive. As you progress on the map, the choices will get tougher, and so will the chances of your making it out alive. While this map might not be as physically terrifying as the others on this list, it will surely test your intellect and the ability to make the right decisions under daunting circumstances.

Emily Wants To Play- 3959-2728-0956

Image via Epic Games

Your life as a Pizza delivery boy is rather stale and unhappening. However, one night you are tasked to deliver pizza to a strange house that gives off eerie vibes. While inside the house delivering pizza, the door gets suddenly closes, and you are unable to leave. Furthermore, all you can see in the house are a bunch of dolls that are no more just inanimate objects.

Oliver Japanese Horror Map Code- 5279-5436-2390

Image via Epic Games

It can’t get any scarier than when a clown is continuously chasing you in a haunting Japanese world. The game’s objective is to escape the creepy place where you respawn before the clown catches you and ends your journey.

One Last Sacrifice- 2898-6711-4466

Image via Epic Games

You have bought a farmhouse for a surprisingly low price, and this seems like a great deal at first. However, once you move to the property, strange things start to occur, and you eventually find yourself caught in the occult and black magic. Will you be able to pull yourself out of this situation or succumb to everything that’s happening around you?

Patient 104- 5553-3300-1757

Image via Epic Games

If you are seeking the jumpscare thrill, then Patient 104 is the right map for you. Unlike other maps, Patient 104 doesn’t consist of complicated puzzles and is, therefore, simple to play. However, the eerie hospital environment and spooky vibes are sure to give you chills.

The Shining Hotel Overlook- 8575-8381-2923

Image via Epic Games

Inspired by Among Us, the map pits ten players together where you must find out the killer before everyone is killed. What makes the map special is that it is set in the Hotel Overlook, the same hotel which is featured in the popular book and movie The Shining.

World’s Smallest Zombie Map- 5896-6228-5947

Image via Epic Games

It’s a zombie apocalypse, and you have to go against a hoard of zombies on a small congested map. You have to make use of every available object to defend yourself and save your life from blood-hungry zombies. Claustrophobic folks, beware of all the shenanigans this map entails.