Best Gracey Auto loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The Gracey Auto shotgun is one of the worst weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard with its very short bullet distance, but with this loadout, we’ll make the best out of a bad situation.

Muzzle: M97 Full Choke

Barrel: CGC 28″ Light

Optics: Monocular Reflector

Stock: Ragdoll P-Wire

Underbarrel: M1915 Steady

Magazine: Extra Range

Ammo Type: Frangible

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip

Proficiency: Discard

Kit: Quick

For the Gracey Auto, we’re going to go all-in on its close to short-range potential. The M97 Full Choke will help us do that as it increases hip-fire accuracy by 18.8%. It will feature a tighter spread, but you’re more likely to get kills every time.

To carry on that momentum. the CGC 28″ Light provides 23.5% more hip accuracy, a more responsive sprint to fire speed, and improved aim walking movement speed. If you like to use the scope with your shotgun, the CGC 28″ Light also gives a better aim down sight speed. The only cons are the damage range and recoil control and accuracy. If we’re shooting foes at close range, recoil control will not be a problem.

The optic is your personal choice but we chose the monocular reflector because it gives a decent 1.35X magnification for short-range combat alongside a circular lens sight and precision sight picture. We don’t recommend any optics that have cons attached to them, however, like the G16 2.5X, which lowers aim down sight speed. More recoil control and accuracy would be nice, but with this build, we want the shotgun to be snappy.

To increase the agility of this gun even further, the Ragdoll P-Wire stock is the way to go as it improves movement speed by 2% and sprint to fire time by 11%. It comes at a cost of lower vertical and horizontal recoil control, however.

Next, let’s focus on the underbarrel. The M1915 Steady provides even greater hip-fire accuracy by 6.2%, letting you get those quick-fire shots in a more precise manner.

Sixth is the magazine. We chose Extra Range to improve the gun’s area of impact. As the Gracey Auto is such a low-range weapon, this magazine will improve the gun’s effective damage range by 33% at the cost of two fewer pellets per shot.

In order to be more effective in battle, the Frangible ammo type is perfect for the Gracey Auto. It will delay enemy healing and you can have your foes at your mercy as hitting their legs can slow their movement.

The rear grip we chose for this weapon is the Fabric Grip. This one grip provides a 6.2% boost in sprint to fire time, in addition to aim down sights time by 3.8%. Only your horizontal recoil control will take a hit by 3.7%.

To keep the pellets flying, you’ll need to reload faster. The Discard proficiency lets you reload faster while you have an empty clip, and with only five rounds per magazine, that’s important.

To conclude the loadout, the Quick kit will let you run even faster as increases your sprint speed. This will let you hone into an enemy player with your short-range shotgun just like that.