Top 10 Best Gundam Games, Ranked

Anybody interested in giant robots knows that Gundam has been a part of pop culture since its inception in the early 80s. Unsurprisingly, the series has made its way to gaming consoles, with various titles ranging from beat-ups to turn-based strategy. Today, we’ll examine the ten best games in the series spanning all genres. The list will span multiple decades, so strap up your time machine, and let’s see what makes the list.

Related: Armored Core 6: Arena Guide – Best Builds for Every Rank

10. Mobile Suit Gundam: Federation vs. Zeon (PS2)

Image via Bandai Namco

An underrated classic, Federation vs. Zeon was released initially on the PlayStation 2 among a litany of other games. The story closely follows the Universal Century timeline, where the team fights the newly revealed Zeon. The gameplay was surprisingly good, if not clunky, but the excellent graphics, specifically for the time, more than made up for any flaws.

9. Gundam Evolution (PC)

Image via Bandai Namco

Okay, hear me out; yes, Gundam Evolution died rather quickly shortly after being released in the West, and yes, it was microtransaction hell, but even you can’t deny that the game was super fun to play. The sheer variety of mecha allowed players to go at each other to see who the superior Gundam was. The gameplay was the best part of the game, with the obvious inspiration from a certain Blizzard-owned Hero Shooter, so it couldn’t have been all bad, right?

8. Mobile Suit Gundam: Gundam vs. Zeta Gundam (PS2)

Image via Bandai Namco

Another PS2 classic makes the list with Gundam vs. Zeta Gundam. As a kid, this game played like a dream, like a slower-paced Zone of the Enders, which, as a side note, ZOE has the best combat in any mecha game ever. Like Federation vs. Zion, the graphics were top-notch for that time, and the sound design was just like the anime. The story covered the year after the one-year war, but overall, it was a small priority in this action-based entry.

7. Super Robot Wars 30 (PC, Switch, PS4)

Image via Bandai Namco

The Super Robot Wars series will make a list a few more times after this, but the latest is inarguably the best presentation-wise. Everything from the soundtrack from each series playing when you select a hero or heroine from that series to the crazy animations in combat is darn near perfect in execution. The story could be better than other games in the series, but everything else pushes this game to the top of the list.

6. Dynasty Warriors Gundam (PS2)

Image via Bandai Namco

Yes, the first DWG game in the series is on the list. While we understand that the latter games improved upon the original in terms of Gundam variety, gameplay, and graphics, the original’s take on the story is the most unique of the series. It went out of its way to create what-if scenarios of the various heroes across the universe. Only a few games explore the relationships between solid personalities like Heero Yuy and Loran, as this one did.

Related: Armored Core 6 Players Discuss If The Game Is Too Hard

5. Gundam Breaker 3 (PS3)

Image via Bandai Namco

Gundam Breaker is a unique entry on the list, as it never got an official Western release, but the Bandai Namco team did the English translation. Thankfully, they did because the game is incredible due to its similarity to Dynasty Warrior Gundam’s formulaic approach. As a fan of the series, there’s something cool about blasting through mechs with a wide assortment of weaponry and skills.

4. Super Robot Taisen OG Saga: Endless Frontier (DS)

Image via Bandai Namco

The second Robot Wars game on the list is considered a classic by most fanbase, and for good reason. There’s no playable mecha in the traditional sense. Instead, players fight primarily on foot, with the mecha assisting combat. We rate this game so highly due to the team’s odd approach when designing the gameplay, but the game is still an excellent RPG.

3. Dynasty Warriors Gundam Reborn (PS3, X360)

Image via Bandai Namco

The other Dynasty Warriors spinoff on the list is the best in the series. The series took years to perfect the formula, but the result was fantastic. Those who’ve played any Dynasty Warriors game are familiar with the one-man versus a hundred concept, so there is no need to dive deep into the gameplay. Besides that, everything from the sound to the graphics is fantastic, and everyone will surely enjoy the crossover appeal of the two franchises.

2. Super Robot Wars: Original Generations (PS2)

Image via Bandai Namco

Super Robot Wars: Original Generations entry is unique because it has not been released in the West or has an official English translation. The fan translation, however, is top-notch and lends itself well to the UI. This game is the best Super Robot Wars, as it has everything you want in a Gunpla fantasy. Great characters, story, and gameplay are plentiful in this classic title, and the accessibility is great for anyone looking to get into the series.

1. SD GUNDAM G GENERATION CROSS RAYS (PC, Switch, PS4)

Image via Bandai Namco

The SD G Generation titles have had a long history dating back to the Super Nintendo. The series took a while to arrive in the West, but boy, did it ever! Cross Rays is the best Gundam Title out right now and offers a complete blend of story, fan-favorite characters, and excellent strategic gameplay. Think Super Robot Wars without the extra super robots.