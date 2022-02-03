Dynasty Warriors 9 producer wants to make a Star Wars musou game

The Dynasty Warriors series has crossed over with plenty of properties in the past. In its 20-plus-year history, Warriors has tapped into other games like The Legend of Zelda, Fire Emblem, and Persona, as well as anime like Gundam, One Piece, and Berserk. If you ask producer Akihiro Suzuki, a Star Wars crossover should be next.

That’s exactly what German site JP Games did in an interview with the developer, inquiring what hypothetical musou game should be made. “Within the dev team, a lot of different IPs and works have been brought up,” Suzuki answered. “This is solely my own opinion, but my own personal wish would be for a Star Wars crossover.” It’s very easy to picture a Jedi flashing across the battlefield, lighstaber in hand, slicing through enemy troops en masse. Force pushes and other powers would be a great way to keep the clones at bay.

Of course, we know plenty of Star Wars experiences are already in the works. EA announced that Respawn Entertainment, who brought us Jedi: Fallen Order, is working on three new Star Wars games. April will see the launch of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Quantic Dream is developing Star Wars Eclipse, and a Knights of the Republic remake is on the way.

As for the next musou game, Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires is coming stateside this month. It launches on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on February 22. A demo is available now on the PlayStation Store if you’re curious.