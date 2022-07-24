Best guns for Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies

Your weapon in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies is both your main line of offense and defense against the ever-advancing hordes of enemies you will face. With the armory in this game being modeled after World War II weapons, the selection here may not be as great as in other games, but there are guns that perform better than others. Here are the best weapons you can use in Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies.

Related: Does Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies have wonder weapons?

The best guns to use for your loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

Combat Shotgun

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are two shotguns that we highly recommend implementing in your loadouts for Vanguard Zombies. One of them is the Combat Shotgun, a pump action shotgun that has pretty good range for its class, high damage, and respectable reload times. When Pack-a-Punched, it is one of the best choices you can possibly have in the game.

Einhorn Revolving

Screenshot by Gamepur

Our other shotgun selection is another brilliant choice while Pack-a-Punched. This revolving loading chamber can be really slow at the start of the game, but once you get it upgraded to load more shells and get some Demonic Frenzy upgrades, you won’t notice it. You have to pay the price early, but you get one of the most powerful up-close weapons in the late game.

MG42

Screenshot by Gamepur

We typically are not big fans of LMGs in Zombies because of how much they slow you down. However, it is nice to have that amount of ammo and firepower at your disposal to quickly take down a horde of zombies. The MG42 has 125 rounds available with a good rate of fire to back it up. Reloading will be a hassle, but those long stretches of consistent firing will be worth it.

MP-40

Screenshot by Gamepur

The MP-40 is a great all-around SMG. It has great speed like all other weapons in its class and manageable recoil at that speed. It’s a perfect start-out weapon for newcomers that can also turn into a decently manageable weapon into some later rounds. However, you will likely need an alternative at some point to put out more raw damage.

Whitley

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Whitley is another LMG with the best damage in its class, making it a great choice to take down stronger enemies. Like other guns in its class, you will be dealing with less speed overall, and it has 45 fewer rounds per reload than the MG42, but this is our choice for taking out Sturmkriegers when you do not have an Einhorn or Combat Shotgun on you.