Best Itra Burst loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The Itra Burst is one of the several assault rifles you can use in Call of Duty: Vanguard’s multiplayer. It features a four-round burst that you can use to quickly down enemies, but you’ll need to focus on firing down at their chest and head to do the most damage and make the most use of this rifle. This is the best loadout you can use for the Itra Burst.

You can equip up to 10 attachments to a single weapon in Call of Duty: Vanguard. These are the best attachments for the Itra Burst.

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Barrel: Imerito 180MM 02BI

Kit: Fully Loaded

Magazine: 8MM Klauser 32 Round Drums

Muzzle: Recoil Booster or Chord Muzzle Brake

Optic: Monocular Reflector

Proficiency: Vital or Sleight of Hand

Rear Grip: Pine Tar Grip

Stock: Perfetto Padded Grip

Underbarrel: M1930 Strife Angled

The Itra Burst can be a deadly weapon, and increasing the bullet velocity with the Lengthed ammo type is a solid start to ensure your four-round burst has a chance to do the most damage. After that, you want to control the weapon’s recoil and aim. You’ll want to use the Pine Tar Grip, M1930 Strife Angled underbarrel, Imerito 180MM 02BI barrel, and Perfetto Padded Grip to keep the weapon’s recoil in check and allow for quicker recoil recovery. Because you’re firing four-rounds at a time, the 8MM Kaluser 32 Round Drums is a solid magazine without lowering your weapon’s bullet velocity.

For your Proficiency, it’s a toss-up between Vital and Sleight of Hand. If you’re struggling with the weapon’s reload speed, Sleight of Hand is the better option. You want to go with Fully Loaded for your Kit to have the most ammunition each time you jump into a match. Your muzzle can be the Recoil Booster if you want to increase your weapon’s fire rate, or if you’re going to improve your accuracy, go with the Chord Muzzle Brake.

When considering your secondary weapon, you’ll want to go with the Top Break or the Klauser. Both are solid sidearms to have at your side unless you use the Overkill perk to use two primary weapons. Next, we recommend the Demolition Charge or Frag Grenade lethal equipment and the Stun Grenade tactical equipment. Finally, for your perks, you’ll want to go with Dauntless, High Alert, and Lightweight or Overkill.