Best Kindling Pals in Palworld & How to Catch Them

I love coming to my base in Palworld and finding out that my Kindling Pal took care of all the cooking for me. Best basemate ever.

The concept of going off on adventures while Pals work as stay-at-base moms is great. However, understanding how base placement and job assignment can affect their productivity is tough, especially at the beginning of the game. Even as you get to the late game, producing ingots gets harder by the minute unless you hire the best Kindling pals for the job. In this guide, I’ll explain everything there is to know about Kindling in Palworld and the best Kindling Pals for the early and mid-to-late game.

What is Kindling in Palworld?

If you get the “Requires Kindling” message in your Smelter in Palworld, all you need to do is deploy a fire-type Pal in your base. Fire Pals can take on the Kindling job and melt ores into Ingots, among other things.

Best Early Game Pals for Kindling

If you’re below level 15, these are the best pals you can get for Kindling in Palworld.

Appearance Kindling Pal Name Kindling Level Where to Find It Foxparks Level 1 Near the Eastern Wild Island Waypoint, Ice Wind Island Waypoint, Plateau of Beginnings Waypoint, and Small Cove Waypoint. Rooby Level 1 Near the Sealed Realm of the Swift, Islandhopper West Waypoint, and Sea Breeze Archipelago Church Waypoint. Flambelle Level 1 Near the Sealed Realm of the Swift and the lava biome in the southwest corner of the map. Arsox Level 2 Near the Deep Bamboo Thicket Waypoint, No Man’s Trail Waypoi,nt and the Sealed Realm of the Swift. Bushi Level 2 On the lava biome in the southwest corner of the map.

Best Mid to Late-Game Pals for Kindling

If you’ve already hit over level 20, you can try your hand catching and using these pals for Kindling in Palworld.

