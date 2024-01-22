Best Kindling Pals in Palworld & How to Catch Them

Find out which are the best Kindling Pals in Palworld to keep that fire burning through the night.

Kindling Guide Palworld

Image via Pocketpair

Recommended Videos

I love coming to my base in Palworld and finding out that my Kindling Pal took care of all the cooking for me. Best basemate ever.

The concept of going off on adventures while Pals work as stay-at-base moms is great. However, understanding how base placement and job assignment can affect their productivity is tough, especially at the beginning of the game. Even as you get to the late game, producing ingots gets harder by the minute unless you hire the best Kindling pals for the job. In this guide, I’ll explain everything there is to know about Kindling in Palworld and the best Kindling Pals for the early and mid-to-late game.

What is Kindling in Palworld?

If you get the “Requires Kindling” message in your Smelter in Palworld, all you need to do is deploy a fire-type Pal in your base. Fire Pals can take on the Kindling job and melt ores into Ingots, among other things.

Best Early Game Pals for Kindling

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you’re below level 15, these are the best pals you can get for Kindling in Palworld.

AppearanceKindling Pal NameKindling LevelWhere to Find It
FoxparksLevel 1Near the Eastern Wild Island Waypoint, Ice Wind Island Waypoint, Plateau of Beginnings Waypoint, and Small Cove Waypoint.
RoobyLevel 1Near the Sealed Realm of the Swift, Islandhopper West Waypoint, and Sea Breeze Archipelago Church Waypoint.
FlambelleLevel 1Near the Sealed Realm of the Swift and the lava biome in the southwest corner of the map.
ArsoxLevel 2Near the Deep Bamboo Thicket Waypoint, No Man’s Trail Waypoi,nt and the Sealed Realm of the Swift.
BushiLevel 2On the lava biome in the southwest corner of the map.

Best Mid to Late-Game Pals for Kindling

Kindling Guide Palworld
Image via Pocketpair

If you’ve already hit over level 20, you can try your hand catching and using these pals for Kindling in Palworld.

Related: Will Palworld Have Mods? – Personalization For Players

AppearanceKindling Pal NameKindling LevelWhere to Find It
RagnahawkLevel 3On the lava biome in the southwest corner of the map.
BlazehowlLevel 3On the lava biome in the southwest corner of the map.
ReptyroLevel 3On the lava biome in the southwest corner of the map.
FalerisLevel 3On the island on the northeast corner of the map.
Jormuntide IgnisLevel 4On the island on the northwest corner of the map.

About the author

Cande Maldonado

Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS, smash virtual pottery, and complete every side quest available in RPGs. Throwing that useless degree out of the window, she has been writing professionally for the past three years ever since. Her passion for games dates to 2006, when she mounted a Chocobo for the first time. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?

More Stories by Cande Maldonado

© 2024, Gamepur. All rights reserved