Best Pals for Planting, Watering & Harvesting in Palworld (Farming Pals)

Farming is a huge aspect of Palworld. After all, if you run out of food, your Pals will go on a strike and refuse to run your perfectly automated base while you’re off on your adventures.

Pals are great workers. They’re so great, in fact, that Palworld has done away with a game’s stereotypical blacksmith, farming, and crafting jobs. Why would you walk all the way to a village to get ingots, craft equipment, and alchemy ingredients when your Pals can do all the work for you? Well, if I’m being completely honest, I wouldn’t have walked either; I’d just hop on my Nitewing and have him fly me to the village. Aren’t Pals just the best? All they ask in return for all their work is that you keep them well-fed, and that’s why hiring the best Pals for planting, watering, and gathering in Palworld is a must. Here’s a rundown of the best farming pals and where you can find them in the game.

How to Automate Farms in Palworld

To automate the farming process in Palworld, get the best Pals suitable for planting, watering, and harvesting.

Job Icon Job Early Game Pals for the Farming Job Pals in charge of planting will place seeds in your plantations. This is the first step in the farming process. Early game Pals capable of planting seeds are Lifmunk and Tanzee. Pals in charge of watering will make sure the planted seeds start growing. Early game Pals capable of watering are Fuack and Pengullet. Pals in charge of gathering will harvest the grown veggies and fruits and transport them to either the Feeder or a nearby chest. Cattiva and Lifmunk are great early game gatherers in Palworld.

Once you’ve got a Pal for the farming job, just interact with your Palbox and assign any or all of the above-mentioned best early-game Pals for farming in Palworld to your base. They’ll take care of the rest.

Best Pals for Planting in Palworld

If you need to get a Berry, Wheat, or Lettuce Plantation up and running, you should rely on any of the following best Pals to do the Planting job in Palworld and where you can find them in the game.

Appearance Name Planting Lvl Location Found Caprity 2 Ice Wind Island Waypoint



No Man’s Trail Waypoint



Eastern Wild Island Waypoint



Desolate Church Waypoint



Small Cove Waypoint Cinnamoth 2 Cinnamoth Forest Waypoint



Deep Sand Dunes Waypoint Elizabee 2 Mount Flopie Summit Waypoint Verdash 2 Island west of Forgotten Island Waypoint Vaelet 2 Island east of Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef Waypoint (SE Corner of the Map) Broncherry 3 All over the island in the centre of the map, especially northwest and southeast. Lyleen 4 Island northeast of the Deep Sand Dunes. (NE Corner of the Map)

Best Pals for Watering in Palworld

Once planted, seeds need to be watered on your farm. Here are the best Pals that can take on the watering job like a champ in Palworld and where you can find them in the game.

Appearance Name Watering Lvl Location Found Surfent 2 Near the Gobfin’s Turf Waypoint



Near the Ravine’s Entrance Waypoint Gobfin 2 Near the Gobfin’s Turf Waypoint Relaxaurus 2 Near the Ascetic Falls Waypoint Azurobe 3 Near the Bridge of the Twin Knights Waypoint



Island east of Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef (SE Corner of the Map) Penking 3 Island east of Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef (SE Corner of the Map) Jormuntide 4 South of Investigator’s Fork Waypoint

Best Pals for Gathering in Palworld

After plants have been watered, they need to be harvested and transported to the Feeder or a container. Here are the best Pals for gathering and harvesting in Palworld and where you can find them in the game.