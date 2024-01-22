Best Pals for Planting, Watering & Harvesting in Palworld (Farming Pals)
Here are the best Pals for farming in Palworld. They’re so good you’ll turn this survival into a farming sim.
Farming is a huge aspect of Palworld. After all, if you run out of food, your Pals will go on a strike and refuse to run your perfectly automated base while you’re off on your adventures.
Pals are great workers. They’re so great, in fact, that Palworld has done away with a game’s stereotypical blacksmith, farming, and crafting jobs. Why would you walk all the way to a village to get ingots, craft equipment, and alchemy ingredients when your Pals can do all the work for you? Well, if I’m being completely honest, I wouldn’t have walked either; I’d just hop on my Nitewing and have him fly me to the village. Aren’t Pals just the best? All they ask in return for all their work is that you keep them well-fed, and that’s why hiring the best Pals for planting, watering, and gathering in Palworld is a must. Here’s a rundown of the best farming pals and where you can find them in the game.
How to Automate Farms in Palworld
To automate the farming process in Palworld, get the best Pals suitable for planting, watering, and harvesting.
|Job Icon
|Job Early Game Pals for the Farming Job
|Pals in charge of planting will place seeds in your plantations. This is the first step in the farming process.
|Early game Pals capable of planting seeds are Lifmunk and Tanzee.
|Pals in charge of watering will make sure the planted seeds start growing.
|Early game Pals capable of watering are Fuack and Pengullet.
|Pals in charge of gathering will harvest the grown veggies and fruits and transport them to either the Feeder or a nearby chest.
|Cattiva and Lifmunk are great early game gatherers in Palworld.
Once you’ve got a Pal for the farming job, just interact with your Palbox and assign any or all of the above-mentioned best early-game Pals for farming in Palworld to your base. They’ll take care of the rest.
Best Pals for Planting in Palworld
If you need to get a Berry, Wheat, or Lettuce Plantation up and running, you should rely on any of the following best Pals to do the Planting job in Palworld and where you can find them in the game.
|Appearance
|Name
|Planting Lvl
|Location Found
|Caprity
|2
|Ice Wind Island Waypoint
No Man’s Trail Waypoint
Eastern Wild Island Waypoint
Desolate Church Waypoint
Small Cove Waypoint
|Cinnamoth
|2
|Cinnamoth Forest Waypoint
Deep Sand Dunes Waypoint
|Elizabee
|2
|Mount Flopie Summit Waypoint
|Verdash
|2
|Island west of Forgotten Island Waypoint
|Vaelet
|2
|Island east of Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef Waypoint (SE Corner of the Map)
|Broncherry
|3
|All over the island in the centre of the map, especially northwest and southeast.
|Lyleen
|4
|Island northeast of the Deep Sand Dunes. (NE Corner of the Map)
Best Pals for Watering in Palworld
Once planted, seeds need to be watered on your farm. Here are the best Pals that can take on the watering job like a champ in Palworld and where you can find them in the game.
|Appearance
|Name
|Watering Lvl
|Location Found
|Surfent
|2
|Near the Gobfin’s Turf Waypoint
Near the Ravine’s Entrance Waypoint
|Gobfin
|2
|Near the Gobfin’s Turf Waypoint
|Relaxaurus
|2
|Near the Ascetic Falls Waypoint
|Azurobe
|3
|Near the Bridge of the Twin Knights Waypoint
Island east of Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef (SE Corner of the Map)
|Penking
|3
|Island east of Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef (SE Corner of the Map)
|Jormuntide
|4
|South of Investigator’s Fork Waypoint
Best Pals for Gathering in Palworld
After plants have been watered, they need to be harvested and transported to the Feeder or a container. Here are the best Pals for gathering and harvesting in Palworld and where you can find them in the game.
|Appearance
|Name
|Watering Lvl
|Location Found
|Galeclaw
|2
|Near the Deep Bamboo Thicket Waypoint
Near the Lake Center Waypoint
|Robinquill
|2
|Near the Ancient Ritual Site Waypoint
Near the Mount Flopie Summit Waypoint
|Petallia
|2
|Island east of Sea Breeze Archipelago Reef (SE Corner of the Map)
|Elizabee
|2
|Near the Mount Flopie Summit Waypoint
|Nitewing
|3
|All over the west border of the map
|Verdash
|3
|Island west of Forgotten Island (NW corner of the Map)
|Jetragon
|3
|Lava biome in the west corner of the map.