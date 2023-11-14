There are dozens of weapons that Warframe players want to incorporate into their builds. However, one of the most coveted is Latron Prime, a versatile rifle that can make mincemeat of enemies as long as it’s paired with the right setup.

Getting a build right in Warframe is tricky. Players must consider the Warframe they’re running, its abilities, and especially the weapons it’s using. Even the mastery level of these weapons and the mods a player is running can impact how good a build is. Getting into the nitty gritty though, the right Latron Prime build will ascend any Warframe build to a level that sees players annihilate their foes.

Related: Warframe – All K Drive Races Locations

The Best Latron Prime Builds in Warframe

Below, we’ve listed what we believe are the best Latron Prime builds based on votes from the community. For our data we’ve used Overframe’s official page on the weapon because it’s a respected source of build information for Warframe. In every build, we’ve outlined the mods used and why that build is worth running with.

Latron Incarnion

Image via Digital Extremes

Primary Mod: Vigilante Supplies – Converts secondary ammo pickups to a % of ammo pickups.

– Converts secondary ammo pickups to a % of ammo pickups. Rifle Mod: Galvanized Chamber – +80% Multishot on Kill, +30% Multishot for 20 seconds. This effect can stack up to five times.

– +80% Multishot on Kill, +30% Multishot for 20 seconds. This effect can stack up to five times. Rifle Mod: Critical Delay – +200% Critical Chance, -20% Fire Rate (Doubled for Bows).

– +200% Critical Chance, -20% Fire Rate (Doubled for Bows). Rifle Mod: Galvanized Scope – Headshots cause +120% Critical Chance when aiming for 12 seconds. Headshot kills cause +40% Critical Chance when aiming for 12 seconds. This effect can stack up to five times.

– Headshots cause +120% Critical Chance when aiming for 12 seconds. Headshot kills cause +40% Critical Chance when aiming for 12 seconds. This effect can stack up to five times. Rifle Mod: Vital Sense – +120% Critical Chance.

– +120% Critical Chance. Rifle Mod: Piercing Caliber – +120% Puncture.

– +120% Puncture. Rifle Mod: Hammer Shot – +60% Critical Damage and +80% Critical Chance.

– +60% Critical Damage and +80% Critical Chance. Rifle Mod: Malignant Force – +60% Toxin and +60% Status Chance.

– +60% Toxin and +60% Status Chance. Rifle Mod: Rime Rounds – +60% Cold and +60% Status Chance.

– +60% Cold and +60% Status Chance. Primary Dedhead: Precision headshot kills cause +120% damage for 24 seconds. Can be stacked up to five times.

This is the best build for Latron Prime at the time of writing. All of these mods combined make for a weapon that can apply multiple status effects, slowing and damaging enemies. Then, those enemies will be more exposed to critical damage because a player’s chance of landing a critical shot is through the roof with this weapon in hand. This build is fantastic for Revenant Prime because they’re both top of the line and will make any activity feel simple.

Latron Red Critical Machine

Image via Digital Extremes

Primary Mod: Vigilante Supplies – Converts secondary ammo pickups to a % of ammo pickups.

– Converts secondary ammo pickups to a % of ammo pickups. Rifle Mod: Galvanized Chamber – +80% Multishot on Kill, +30% Multishot for 20 seconds. This effect can stack up to five times.

– +80% Multishot on Kill, +30% Multishot for 20 seconds. This effect can stack up to five times. Rifle Mod: Infected Clip – +90% Toxin.

– +90% Toxin. Rifle Mod: Serration – +165% damage.

– +165% damage. Rifle Mod: Galvanized Scope – Headshots cause +120% Critical Chance when aiming for 12 seconds. Headshot kills cause +40% Critical Chance when aiming for 12 seconds. This effect can stack up to five times.

– Headshots cause +120% Critical Chance when aiming for 12 seconds. Headshot kills cause +40% Critical Chance when aiming for 12 seconds. This effect can stack up to five times. Rifle Mod: Galvanized Aptitude – +80% Status Chance. Kills cause +40% damage for every staus type affecting the target. Effect can be doubled.

– +80% Status Chance. Kills cause +40% damage for every staus type affecting the target. Effect can be doubled. Rifle Mod: Hunter Munitions – +30% chance to apply Slash on critical attacks. Companions deal +25% damage against enemies affeced by Slash.

– +30% chance to apply Slash on critical attacks. Companions deal +25% damage against enemies affeced by Slash. Rifle Mod: Vital Sense – +120% Critical Damage.

– +120% Critical Damage. Rifle Mod: Primed Cryo Rounds – +165% Cold.

– +165% Cold. Primary Dedhead: Precision headshot kills cause +120% damage for 24 seconds. Can be stacked up to five times.

With this Latron Prime build the focus is on hitting enemies with more status effects than ever before. All of those stack to result in an increase in all base damage being dealt. This way, enemies don’t stand a chance, even if players aren’t getting the critical shots they want.

Double Tap Tap Tap Latron

image via Digital Extremes

Primary Mod: Vigilante Supplies – Converts secondary ammo pickups to a % of ammo pickups.

– Converts secondary ammo pickups to a % of ammo pickups. Rifle Mod: Primed Cryo Rounds – +165% Cold.

– +165% Cold. Rifle Mod: Serration – +165% damage.

– +165% damage. Rifle Mod: Split Chamber – +90% Multishot.

– +90% Multishot. Rifle Mod: Double Tap – Hits cause 20% bonus damage on next shot for two seconds. This effect can be stacked up to 20 times outside of Conclave.

– Hits cause 20% bonus damage on next shot for two seconds. This effect can be stacked up to 20 times outside of Conclave. Rifle Mod: Hunter Munitions – +30% chance to apply Slash on critical attacks. Companions deal +25% damage against enemies affeced by Slash.

– +30% chance to apply Slash on critical attacks. Companions deal +25% damage against enemies affeced by Slash. Rifle Mod: Malignant Force – +60% Toxin and +60% Status Chance.

– +60% Toxin and +60% Status Chance. Rifle Mod: Vital Sense – +120% Critical Damage.

– +120% Critical Damage. Rifle Mod: Point Strike – +150% Critical Chance.

As should be easy to see with this build, it’s all in the follow-up attacks. Initial hits damage and weaken enemies, but the devastation comes in everything that follows. There’s even space for companions to help rip apart foes with added efficiency. Wisp Prime would make good use of this build thanks to its speed.

Viral Slash Latron Incarnion

Screenshot via Digital Extremes

Primary Mod: Vigilante Supplies – Converts secondary ammo pickups to a % of ammo pickups.

– Converts secondary ammo pickups to a % of ammo pickups. Rifle Mod: Galvanized Chamber – +80% Multishot on Kill, +30% Multishot for 20 seconds. This effect can stack up to five times.

– +80% Multishot on Kill, +30% Multishot for 20 seconds. This effect can stack up to five times. Rifle Mod: Primed Bane of Corrupted – Damage to corrupted is increased by X1.55.

– Damage to corrupted is increased by X1.55. Rifle Mod: Critical Delay – +200% Critical Chance, -20% Fire Rate (Doubled for Bows).

– +200% Critical Chance, -20% Fire Rate (Doubled for Bows). Rifle Mod: Vital Sense – +120% Critical Damage.

– +120% Critical Damage. Rifle Mod: Hunter Munitions – +30% chance to apply Slash on critical attacks. Companions deal +25% damage against enemies affeced by Slash.

+30% chance to apply Slash on critical attacks. Companions deal +25% damage against enemies affeced by Slash. Rifle Mod: Malignant Force – +60% Toxin and +60% Status Chance.

– +60% Toxin and +60% Status Chance. Rifle Mod: Rime Rounds – +60% Cold and +60% Status Chance.

– +60% Cold and +60% Status Chance. Rifle Mod: Vile Acceleration – +90% fire Rate (doubled for Bows). -15% Damage.

– +90% fire Rate (doubled for Bows). -15% Damage. Primary Merciless: Kills cause +30% damage for four seconds. Can be stacked up to 12 times.

This build is a disgusting way to force foes to fall to damage that players barely even think about dealing. Status effects and mods buff players to the point where they only need to look at an enemy with Latron and they’ll drop to the floor. This build would work well with a Warframe such as Grendel Prime.