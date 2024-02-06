Best Mastery Points Farming Method to Level Up Fast in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Recommended Videos

There are 20 characters to master in Granblue Fantasy: Relink and those skill trees seem massive at first sight.

However, there is a way in which you can speed up progression: farming Mastery Points. Though your character’s level, weapon upgrades, and sigil level also impact their overall power, Mastery Points are the best way to go from zero to hero. Maximizing your Mastery Points is crucial for powering up your team. In this guide, I’ll show you the best Mastery Point farming methods in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

How to Farm Mastery Points During Chapters 1-0 in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

The best way to farm Mastery Points as you work through Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s main story is to complete Counter Quests solo.

By turning off Co-Op mode, you’ll have your usual party of four delve into these boss, defend, and survival challenges with you. Four party members means four people leveling up and contributing to the Mastery Points pool, as opposed to just one if you chose to complete these quests with other players.

TIP: Accept all available side quests before embarking on Counter Quests. If you defeat a Wyvern without accepting the “Defeat a Wyvern” quest, progress won’t count toward completing that side quest.

Farming Mastery Points is faster after you get to Chapter 0 in Granblue Fantasy: Relink. After completing the story, head to Seedhollow, where 5 Hard mode boss quests await.

Defeating these bosses not only nets you a solid 200 Mastery Points but also primes you for additional rewards like Dragon Scales. Plus, by accepting and completing a side quest from an NPC after each boss encounter, you’ll bag an extra 250 Mastery Points per turn-in.

How to Farm Mastery Points in the Endgame in Granblue Fantasy: Relink

The best way to farm Mastery Points once you’ve completed Chapter 0 is to complete the Futureproof Trading, and Presentpoof Investing quests in Folca on repeat in Granblue Fantasy: Relink.

This method was discovered by NonHeroJCs, and it involves completing these quests in Folca and opening Lyria’s Journal immediately post-completion to trigger a glitch that causes them to reset.

To complete Futureproof Trading, you’ll need 5 Fire and Earth Shards. These can be obtained from Golemology 101 (Normal) and The Saga Continues: Fire (Normal).

To complete Presentpoof Investing, you’ll need 5 Water and Wind Shards. These can be obtained from Eye Have a Problem (Normal) and Saga Grande: The Beginning (Normal)

Both quests reward 700 Mastery Points in Granblue Fantasy: Relink each, but you can repeat this process as often as you want.