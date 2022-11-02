Best MCPR-300 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

As the most damaging sniper in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, the MCPR-300 is an excellent weapon carry in almost any game mode. It is capable of obtaining instant kills from a single shot to the head, legs, or torso, and it is one of few guns with near-limitless range. That said, the bolt action rifle should receive attachments that boost its potential at medium distances, with a base ADS time that makes it impossible to contend against ARs and SMGs. Here is the best class setup for the MCPR-300 in MW2.

Best MCPR-300 attachments and class setup in MW2

The greatest loadout for the MCPR-300 is an old-school sniping class that keep you undetected from all enemies and equipment items and ensures you have precise accuracy. Of course, as this is Call of Duty after all, its add-ons will even buff its aim-down-sights enough to make you a worthy quickscoper. You can find every attachment and perk required for the loadout below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrel : 19″ Silentfire

: 19″ Silentfire Laser : Corio LAZ-44 V3

: Corio LAZ-44 V3 Magazine : 5 Round Mag

: 5 Round Mag Stock : FSS Merc Stock

: FSS Merc Stock Rear grip : Cronen Cheetah Grip

: Cronen Cheetah Grip Perk Package Base Perks : Scavenger and Overkill Bonus Perk : Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : Ghost



Unlike most guns, MCPR-300 doesn’t exactly have one particular attachment that shines above the rest. Instead, the weapon is best supported by a cast of add-ons that each supply small doses of speed to its ADS. This includes the Cronen Cheetah Grip, Corio Laz-44 V3, FSS Merc Stock, and 5 Round Mag. Once these are applied, you will find the sniper is tremendously fast at aiming down its scope and establishing its reticle on a target.

As most Gunsmith experts know, lending weapons ADS-focused attachments almost always leads to an awful, reverberating gun kick, and the MCPR-300 is no exception. Thankfully, all of its recoil issues can be evaporated with the stellar 19″ Silentfire barrel. This attachment may be minuscule, but it offers lofty amounts of recoil control, bullet velocity, and hip fire recoil. Best of all, it comes bundled with its very own suppressed muzzle, essentially giving the MCPR six attachments in total.

It is tough to argue there is gun that benefits more from perks than the MCPR-300. Its best custom Perk Package can gift it everything from increased reload speed with Fast Hands, additional ammo from Scavenger, and makes your location untraceable with Ghost. However, you should certainly not go without Overkill, the base perk which grants an additional primary weapon. In this case, a great FSS Hurricane class should compliment the loadout like no other gun, as it is perfect to switch to in close-quarter situations.