Best FSS Hurricane loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

At the moment, it is apparent the FSS Hurricane and M4 rule the meta in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer. Although it is difficult to say which is better, the FSS Hurricane does have better recoil control than the assault rifle, meaning this SMG is a feisty damage dealer from any distance. Despite being close to perfect, its users should still look to increase its ADS time and quiet its echoing shots to assert themselves as speedy, stealthy gunners. Here’s how to build your FSS Hurricane loadout in MW2.

Best FSS Hurricane attachments and class setup in MW2

If you have not obtained the FSS Hurricane already, you can unlock the gun upon leveling up the FTAC Recon in the M4 Platform. Once that’s done, its custom loadout should revolve around calming its kick and upholding a stellar aim-down-sights time. This can help the weapon perform extraordinarily at both close and medium ranges, and enable it to go for long killstreaks at time. The FSS Hurricane’s best attachments and perks can be found listed and pictured below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrel : FSS-X7

: FSS-X7 Ammunition : 5.7x28mm Overpressured

: 5.7x28mm Overpressured Optic : Cronen Mini Red Dot

: Cronen Mini Red Dot Stock : Ravage-8

: Ravage-8 Rear Grip : Phantom Grip

: Phantom Grip Perk Package Base Perks : Battle Hardened and Scavenger Bonus Perk : Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : Ghost



The add-ons that will contribute the most to this loadout are the FSS-X7 barrel and Ravage-8 stock. Both bolster the weapon’s recoil control enough so that the Hurricane barely moves while firing, and the FSS-X7 even supplies a silencer — so there’s no need for a muzzle. Meanwhile, the Ravage-8 is the only barrel of its kind to not take away from your ADS time or aiming stability.

The FSS-X7 does hurt some of your rapid ADS and movement times, though the Phantom Grip‘s massive handling bonus does counteract this. We also found equipping an ammunition add-on can be rewarding during close-combat fights. This is especially true of the 5.7x28mm Overpressured, as it causes enemies to have uncontrollable flinch when taking damage. Lastly, the Cronen Mini Red Dot is an optic that best supports the gun’s up-close abilities, but those wanting more zoom-in speed may want to leave the scope off.

Related: The best M4 attachments in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – M4 class setup

Your Perk Package should then focus on your longevity by gifting you extra ammo and support against nearby threats. For instance, Scavenger supplies additional bullets upon looting bodies, while Fast Hands ensures reloading is as quick as possible. Battle Hardened then guarantees enemies’ explosives cannot kill you with a single hit, and you’ll find this to be a lifesaver as the game’s overpowered C4 appears to be the main Lethal of choice. Finally, the package can be concluded with Ghost, an Ultimate Perk which leaves you off of all UAVs, Heartbeat Sensors, and Portable Radars.