The best M4 attachments in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – M4 class setup

Since launch, it has been clear the M4 is the most superior assault rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The weapon provides for the best mobility of all others in the class and surely bears the least amount of flaws. No matter how great it is, the M4 still requires a collection of attachments in order for it to be viciously accurate from short to long distances. Here’s how you should build the M4 in MW2.

Best M4 loadout in MW2

For the M4 to be at its very best, its loadout in Modern Warfare 2 should primarily look to calm its kick. Without doing so, the weapon’s potential at long range will practically be thrown away, as the gun sees an extreme amount of recoil the longer its shot. Additionally, the ADS must be given a much-needed boost to ensure the M4 keeps up with even the very best SMGs. You can find every attachment and perk you will need for this M4 class setup below.

Barrel : Hightower 20″

: Hightower 20″ Optic : SZ Lonewolf

: SZ Lonewolf Magazine : 45-Round Magazine

: 45-Round Magazine Muzzle : Echoline GS-X

: Echoline GS-X Rear Grip : Phantom Grip

: Phantom Grip Perk Package Base Perks : Double Time and Scavenger Bonus Perk : Fast Hands Ultimate Perk : High Alert



The first attachment you should strive for is the Echoline GS-X, a suppressed muzzle that gaurentees your location remains under wraps. There may be countless other muzzles which lend this ability, but the Echoline is the only one that doesn’t take away from your ADS time. This can make your leveling up journey a breeze while you work for the weapon’s most important add-on — the Hightower 20″. Despite slowing your movement and ADS speeds a tad, the barrel is solely responsible for bolstering the M4’s velocity, range, recoil, and hip fire accuracy. In short, the attachment makes the M4 a precise, powerful tool at all ranges.

It is worth noting that players should not extend the gun’s magazine, unless it is with the 45-Round Mag. If you were to choose something of a larger size, the M4 is rendered vulnerable to almost all faster-firing SMGs, snipers, and even pistols. As these aforementioned add-ons decrease almost every mobility stat, you will certainly need the Phantom Grip. This rear grip gifts you an overwhelming burst of ADS speed, so much so we also highly advise you put in on every other weapon in the M4 Platform.

Truthfully, your optic is entirely a matter of preference, but M4 newcomers are safest choosing the SZ Lonewolf, as its large reticle makes training with the gun much easier. Your Perk Package will then focus on increasing your speed with perks like Double Time and Fast Hands. As Double Time gives you longer sprint times, Fast Hands allows the reloading process to take just a second. Lastly, the package can be completed with Scavenger to reward you additional ammo from fallen bodies and High Alert which provides you with the location of enemies nearby.