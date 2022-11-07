Best Minibak loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The Minibak is a great SMG as it excels in close-range combat and can take out a few enemies in a matter of seconds. As such, it is a formidable weapon in multiplayer mode in almost every match. In addition, it has a lot of control while firing and has a high-capacity magazine which makes it an excellent weapon for full-auto-spread fire. To make it more, deadly and powerful than it already is, you need suitable attachments and perks. These would help in maximizing its potential in a match. So, here is the best class setup for the Minibak.

Best Minibak Attachments and Class Setup

To unlock the Minibak, you will need to level up the Vaznev-9K to level 14 in the Kastovia platform. Then, the main focus should be increasing its damage and range. Another core priority should be recoil control. The best attachments and perks for the Minibak are mentioned below.

Barrel: BAK-9 279MM Barrel

Laser: STOVL DR Laser Box

Muzzle: Singuard MKV

Rear Grip: True-Tac Grip

Stock: Otrezat Stock

Perk Package: Base Perks: Scavenger and Overkill Bonus Perk: Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Flash Grenade

Overall, all the attachments have a great effect on damage and range but the two that stand out are the BAK-9 279MM Barrel and Singuard MKV. These two greatly increase the damage range and bullet velocity of the Minibak. Moreover, the Singuard MKV also helps in suppressing the sound and in controlling the recoil effectively. The True-Tac Grip increases the ADS speed while the Otrezat Stock helps in overall movement speed as well. The STOVL DR Laser Box is also effective in stabilizing the weapon when you’re firing from the hip.

For the Minibak, the best base perks should be Scavenger and Overkill. Scavenger adds additional ammo and Overkill grants an additional primary weapon. The M4 and the TAQ-56 are great support weapons to consider with the Minibak. The Fast Hands will come in handy as usual, when you’re switching to your other primary weapon. Finally, the Ghost perk will keep you undetectable under enemy radars and UAVs. For the lethal option, the Frag Grenade can never go wrong here. And with the Flash Grenade as tactical, you can stun enemies and quickly take them out with the Minibak.