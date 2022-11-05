Best SP-X 80 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

The SP-X 80 sniper rifle is one of the best of its kind in Modern Warfare 2, particularly for quick scoping. This makes it an excellent choice to use in multiplayer if you instead lay back and take out unsuspecting enemies for your side. It’s definitely a weapon suited for modes like Ground War and Invasion, as such in order to make it more powerful and deadly than it already is, you need proper attachments and perks to maximize its potential in a match. So, here is the best class setup for the SP-X 80.

Best SP-X 80 Attachments and Class Setup in MW2

In order to unlock the SP-X 80, you’ll need to level up LA-B 330 to level 17 in the Bryson Long Rifle platform. Once it is unlocked, the focus should be on ADS (Aim Down Sights) speed as it excels in quick scoping. Stability and overall speed should also be a priority to make sure enemies go down in a single shot as well. The best attachments and perks for the SP-X 80 are mentioned below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Barrel : 22.5” Elevate-11

: 22.5” Elevate-11 Laser : FSS Ole-V Laser

: FSS Ole-V Laser Muzzle : AP-390 Flash Hider

: AP-390 Flash Hider Rear Grip : Schlager Match Grip

: Schlager Match Grip Stock : Max DMR Precision

: Max DMR Precision Perk Package Base Perks: Scavenger and Overkill Bonus Perk: Focus Ultimate Perk: Ghost



Overall, all the attachments focus on ADS speed here but the ones that really make the SP-X 80 shine are the Schlagen Match Grip and the FSS Ole-V Laser. Both add a great amount of ADS speed with the FSS Ole-V Laser adding more aiming stability to the stats as well. Other than that, the AP-390 Flash Hider adds some essential recoil stabilization and steadiness in addition to concealing the muzzle flash. The AP-390 is necessary if you’re looking to one-shot enemies quickly. Though it affects the ADS speed a bit, this is mitigated by the other attachments’ benefits.

For the SP-X 80, the best base perks should be Scavenger and Overkill. Scavenger adds additional ammo and Overkill grants an additional primary weapon. The M4 is a great support weapon to consider here. The Focus perk helps in reducing flinch while in ADS mode and also extends the Hold Breath duration. Additionally, the Ghost perk keeps you undetectable in enemy radars and UAVs.