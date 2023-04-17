Best Moveset for Annihilape in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet for Tera Raids

If you’re tired of getting burned by Typhlosion’s fiery raids or need a strategy to crush Blissey’s defenses, we’ve got just the Scarlet & Violet Pokémon for you — Annihilape. With its unique evolution from Primeape and a Gen 9 learnset that’s to die for, Annihilape is a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield. What’s the secret to its success? In this guide, we’ll dive into the best moveset for Annihilape, including its level-up moves, powerful TMs, and how to obtain them.

Related: How to evolve Primeape into Annihilape in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

What is the best moveset for Annihilape in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet?

Image by The Pokémon Company

Annihilape Offensive moves for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet

Rage Fist

At level 35, Annihilape learns Rage Fist, a Ghost-type move that packs a serious punch. Ghost-type moves are super effective against Psychic and Ghost-type Pokémon.

Close Combat

For some hard-hitting offense, consider teaching Annihilape Close Combat with TM167. Defeat Team Star’s Fighting leader Eri in Starfall Street to obtain this decisive move. Close Combat is a Fighting-type move that deals massive damage to opponents, but be warned, it also lowers Annihilape’s Defense and Special Defense.

Annihilape Power-up and Power-down moves

Screech

Screech at level 44 is the move to go for if you’re looking to lower your opponent’s defenses. This Normal-type move will sharply lower your opponent’s Defense, setting them up for severe damage.

Bulk up

Bulk Up, obtained with TM064, is a must-have move. You can find it at the top of the winding hill northeast of Cortondo in South Province but be prepared to spend some League Points (LP) to get it. Craft it with Makuhita Sweat and Axew Scales, and you’ll have a move that boosts Annihilape’s Attack and its Defense, making it even more formidable in battle.

Annihilape Healing moves

Drain Punch

Drain Punch is an excellent option for keeping Annihilape healthy in battle. You can obtain it with TM073, located on the second level of the watchtower south of Artazon. Craft it with Mankey Fur, Croagunk Poison, and Crabrawler Shell, and you’ll have a move that not only deals damage to opponents but also restores some of Annihilape’s health.