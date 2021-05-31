Best moveset for Regirock in Pokémon Go

Legendary Pokémon are always a worthwhile addition for any trainer looking to craft an ideal team to battle others or participate in difficult raids. For those who manage to capture Regirock in Pokémon Go, you’ll have a solid defender who can take a lot of damage. But if you give them the best moveset, you can have a powerful Pokémon on your team. It’s reappearing on June 1 at the start of the Season of Discovery, the third official season start in Pokémon Go. We highly recommend you round up a few other friends to work together to attempt to bring it down, especially if you’re hungry for one with a new set of IVs.

Regirock is a Rock-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves, but it’s resistant to Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-type attacks. It has a maximum CP of 3,122, an attack of 153, a defense of 256, and stamina of 162. Because of its monster defense, you can be sure it’ll outlast any Pokémon attempt to fight it that doesn’t have a super-effective move, making it a good choice for the Great, Ultra, and Master Leagues.

These are all of the moves Regirock can learn.

Fast moves

Lock On (Normal-type) – 1 damage and 5 energy (1 damage per turn) – 1 turn

Rock Smash (Fighting-type) – 9 damage and 2.3 energy (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Rock Throw (Rock-type) – 8 damage and 2.5 energy (4 damage per turn) – 2 turns

Charged moves

Focus Blast (Fighting-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Stone Edge (Rock-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

Zap Cannon (Electric-type) – 150 damage and 80 energy

Regirock’s moveset is fairly one sided. For careful observers, the best fast attack for Regirock to learn is lock on. It generates a massive amount of energy, and even though it does extremely little damage, it’s capable of giving Regirock access to more of its charged moves, which is exactly what it needs. The fast attack is useful, but if you went with rock smash or rock throw, you wouldn’t be able optimize on its charged moves.

Because Regirock’s charge attacks require so much energy, you have to go with those that don’t need too much. That leaves you with focus blast and stone edge, which are not the worst choices. Make sure to grab these two over zap cannon. Focus blast received a buff once again at the start of the Season of the Discovery for the Battle League Season 8, which makes Regirock an extremely desirable Rock-type Pokémon.

What makes Regirock exceptionally good is its rounded moveset, and the fact it has a heavy defense. The high defense power of this Pokémon makes it an ideal option of the Great League, capable of being used as your final Pokémon, your Closer. If you hold it in reserve, and prepare for your opponent to fight it at the end, most trainers cannot handle it, securing victory. It’s effective in the Great and Ultra League. While it can be used in the Master League, you’re better off using in the Great or Ultra because of its defense stat.

The best moveset to teach Regirock is the fast move lock on, and the charged moves focus blast and stone edge.