Is Regirock good in Pokémon Go?

There are a handful of legendary Pokémon that players should go after in Pokémon Go if they want to use in the lower Battle League competitions, specifically the Great and Ultra league. Regirock is one of these Pokémon, and it’s because of its strong defense and robust moveset, we highly recommend it. We’ve already listed out the best moveset for Regirock, but what makes it good?

Regirock is a Rock-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves, but it’s resistant to Poison, Normal, Flying, and Fire-type attacks. When you use Regirock in PvP, it has a maximum CP of 3,122, an attack of 153, a defense of 256, and a stamina of 162. If you’re using it in PvE fights or raid battles, it has a maximum CP of 3,530, an attack of 179, a defense of 309, and a stamina of 190. It has decent stats for PvE battles, but you primarily want to focus on turning Regirock into a PvP regular and use it in the Battle League.

When you use Regirock in the Great League, it has an attack of 103, a defense of 180, and a stamina of 115. That’s only if you’ve dropped its stats at the right amount to compete against other players without exceeding the 1,500 CP requirement. The 180 defense is extremely nice, and having a decent amount of health makes Regirock an ideal option in this competition for your final Pokémon. You want to hold it in reserve and ensure you save all of your shields for your two other Pokémon during the battle. Regirock does not need them.

Another thing that makes Regirock excellent is the Pokémon’s moveset. The ideal fast move you want to teach it is lock on, an attack that only does one damage, but it generates five energy every time you use it. It only takes one turn to use, which means Regirock will primarily rely on its charged moves, and it can use them fairly often. The best charged moves it should learn include stone edge and focus blast. Both of these attacks hit extremely hard, and if your opponent doesn’t have anything that super effective against Regirock in the end, they’re not going to last very long.

These facts remain true in the Ultra League. Although, more Pokémon are also just as bulky and hit pretty hard. Regirock can still compete with some of the best in this league category, but when using it, you want to make sure you’re on your toes.

Regirock is an excellent Pokémon in the correct circumstances. When you give it an ideal moveset and pair it up with a supportive team, you can expect to see some good results in the Great and Ultra Leagues.