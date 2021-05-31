All Regirock weaknesses and best Pokémon counters in Pokémon Go

There are three unique regi legendary Pokémon you can battle in five-star raids in Pokémon Go. But they are constrained when it comes to being able to combat them, so when you have the opportunity to capture them during raids, you want to go out of your way to do. These Pokémon are making their return to Pokémon Go for the start of the Season of Discovery, and Regirock is the first of three to make it’s appearance starting on June 1.

Regirock Weaknesses

Regirock is a Rock-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Fighting, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves, but it’s resistant to Fire, Flying, Normal, and Poison-type attacks. We highly recommend leaning into Pokémon that are Ground and Water-type to withstand it’s heavy attacks.

Pokémon counters to Regirock

The best Pokémon to counter Regirock in the five-star raids are Machamp, Swampert, and Mega Blastoise.

Machamp is Fighting-type Pokémon and one of the most powerful you can use in the game. It’s a direct counter to Regirock, and while it may not have the best defenses, it’s a great choice to do some heavy damage. It has a maximum CP of 3,056, an attack of 196, a defense of 137, and a stamina of 175. The best moveset for Machamp is counter for its fast move, and then cross chop and rock slide for its charge moves. You don’t want it to be the first of your roster, but it can pack a massive punch.

Next up, you have Swampert, a Ground and Water-type Pokémon. The only weakness it has is Grass-type moves, so you’re safe from Regirock exploiting this, and its superb moveset pool makes it a standout choice. It has a maximum CP of 2,974, an attack of 176, a defense of 150, and stamina of 189. The best moveset you can have on it will have mud shot for its fast move, and then hydro cannon and earthquake for its charge moves. If you have a shadow version of it, now’s a good time to use it, and Swampert has been around long enough go warrant some trainers receiving XL candy for it.

The final choice is Mega Blastoise, a Water-type Pokémon. It’s the Mega Evolution of Blastoise, and it’ll have a lot of firepower to make short work of Regirock during the raid. It has a maximum CP of 3,941, an attack of 220, a defense of 199, and stamina of 160. While it may not have a lot of health for the fight, you can’t go wrong with its raw power. The best moveset it can use will have water gun for its fast move, and then hydro cannon and ice beam for its charge moves. The regular Blastoise is also a decent choice, if you want to use it.

The other Pokémon you want to utilize in this fight include Venusaur, Conkeldurr, Lucario, Metagross, Torterra, Kyogre, Groudon, Mewtwo, Latios, Rhyperior, Hariyama, and Dialga. Alternatively, Mega Gyarados would be a solid option if you want to use a Mega Pokémon in this encounter.