Best Nature for Nacli, Naclstack, and Garganacl in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

The ninth generation of Pokémon introduced us to the region of Paldea. Among the new Pokémon in Paldea and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nacli, Naclstack, and Garganacl. A trio of Rock-type monsters, the final form of Garganacl can be quite the useful Pokémon. If you’re looking for the best nature for Nacli, Naclstack, and Garganacl, we can help. Let’s take a look at our best nature recommendation for this trio.

Related: Best Nature for Paldean Wooper and Clodsire in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Best Nature for Nacli, Naclstack, and Garganacl

Before we get into the best nature for Nacli, Naclstack, and Garganacl, let’s check out the base stats for Garganacl.

HP: 100

100 Attack: 100

100 Defense: 130

130 Sp. Atk: 45

45 Sp. Def: 90

90 Speed: 35

Gargancl is a defensive tank, thanks to strong Sp. Def and HP stats, to along with a gaudy 130 physical Defense attribute. While Gargancl doesn’t have great Speed (35), the Rock-type Pokémon possess a strong 100 Attack stat.

Because of Garganacl’s strong Attack and Defense stats, it’s a good idea to avoid considering a Nature that will inhibit the growth of either stat. Additionally, Natures that hit the growth of Speed also should be avoided. Sure, Garganacl is not a fast Pokémon to begin with. But, you will want as much Speed as possible in battles nonetheless.

With all of that considered, we recommend going with Impish as a Nature for Nacli, Naclstack, and Garganacl in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. At the cost of Sp. Atk growth, the Defense stat will grow more. Garganacl’s best attribute is its Defense, thus making it a strong choice. Sp. Atk on this Pokémon, due to its low base stat and better Attack.

Should one want a more offensive Garganacl, Adamant is another Nature to consider. At the cost of Sp. Atk growth, it will boost the physical Attack attribute.