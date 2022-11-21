If you’re looking for a replacement for Zapdos or Thundurus on your team, well, Kilowattrel isn’t it — but it does have that relatively rare Flying/Electric dual typing, and alongside two very good Ability choices, does have the potential to be a strong pivot on your team. If you want to spark some joy with this Pokemon, you’ll want to know the best Nature for Wattrel and Kilowattrel in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

What is the best nature for Wattrel and Kilowattrel?

Kilowattrel’s stats scream Modest Nature. As a glass cannon, Kilowattrel doesn’t have the base stats to justify trying to build additional bulk — base 70 HP and base 60 Defense and Special Defense means that this bird will get fried if an opponent looks at it the wrong way. Its saving grace is a massive 125 Speed and 105 Special Attack, allowing this bird to potentially fill a special sweeping role.

Image via Game Freak

Kilowattrel’s best ability and moves in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

This speedy squawker gets three abilities to choose from, but only two of them are worth much consideration. The first is Volt Absorb, which turns an opponent’s Electric attack into free HP for Kilowattrel. The second is Competitive, which grants plus two stages of Special Attack to Kilowattrel if someone lowers its stats, like through Intimidate for example.

Both are excellent choices, but consider what attacks the rest of your team is weak against before selecting. The third ability, Wind Power, only triggers against a very, very small selection of moves (“wind” attacks, such as Air Cutter or Sandstorm) and isn’t going to see as much use as the other two.

Move selection for Kilowattrel is not terribly varied — it’s mostly a combination of Flying and Electric moves with no real type-coverage options. Your choices include Roost, Hurricane, Discharge, Thunderbolt, Thunder Wave, Tailwind, and Air Slash. U-Turn can be slotted if you wish to use Volt Absorb and keep Kilowattrel as an anti-Electric sponge for your team.