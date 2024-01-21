Where To Find Penking in Palworld & How To Beat It

Recommended Videos

Penking is a Pengullet, that tiny ice penguin you keep running into, but in XXL form in Palworld.

Palworld has no shortage of equally deadly and cute Pals to catch. As you embark on this quest to catch ’em all, you’ll often run into bigger, deadlier Palworld that takes some extra effort to beat and catch. Penking is a fire and ice royalty Pal who you can bring to your Pal party if you can find and capture him first. In this guide, I’ll show you Penking’s spawn location in Palworld and how you can beat him.

How to Find Penking in Palworld

Screenshot by Gamepur

Penking spawns in the Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings dungeon in the Windswept Hills and the area in front of the Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway in Palworld.

If you’re in the early game (1-20), your best chance is to look for Penking in the Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings level 15 dungeon. This dungeon usually spawns in the Windswept Hills. Here, you’ll have to face a level 15 Penking with its army of 5 Pengullets.

Because dungeon locations are random and time-locked, you might want to look into the second alternative.

If you’re already over level 25, head to the circle-shaped area before the Sea Breeze Archipelago Castaway. This is in the southeast corner of the map, right across the sea. Penkings roam this area freely in Palworld, but they are level 25 and much deadlier than the one you faced earlier.

How to Beat Penking Boss in Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings

Screenshot by Gamepur

To beat Penking, focus on taking down its Pengullet army while dodging any incoming attacks from Penking himself in Palworld.

While Pengullets are lower-leveled and deal way less damage than Penking, their damage can easily stack up. Don’t let them hang around and shoot their ice attacks at you; take them down first thing as soon as you enter the Sealed Realm of the Frozen Wings dungeon.

Once they’ve been taken down, focus on beating Penking in Palworld. While he’s a heavy attacker, he’s also pretty weak himself, especially when it comes to fire-type and electric-type pals. If you’ve got any Foxparks or Sparkits, bring them along.

A solid strategy to beat Penking in Palworld is to keep the distance, and deal ranged damage. Whenever he gaps closer, hide behind one of the room’s pillars to avoid taking damage. Keep at it, and Penking will be down in no time.