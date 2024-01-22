Best Pals to Farm Wood in Palworld (Lumbering Pals)

Chopping trees isn’t fun, just let these best lumbering Pals in Palworld shoulder the workload.

Best Lumbering Pals for Palworld

Lumbering in Palworld is just as important as fighting and catching all those Pals. In fact, as soon as you catch a lumbering Pal, you should put it to work in your base.

When they sold Palworld as Pokemon with guns to us, they lied. You’ll actually be spending most of your time maximizing your Pals productivity back at your base. Every Pal does their best to mine, kindle, and farm for you, but not all Pals are created equals. That’s why you should keep in mind which are the best lumbering pals in Palworld, both for the early and late game.

Best Lumbering Pals for the Early Game in Palworld

If you’re below level 15, look for these Pals to keep at your base as the best lumbering Pals in Palworld.

AppearanceLumbering Pal NameLumbering LevelWhere to Find It
LifmunkLevel 1Near the Forgotten Island Waypoint, the Deep Bamboo Thicket Waypoint, the Desolate Church Waypoint, the Small Settlement Waypoint, and the Marsh Island Waypoint.
TanzeeLevel 1Near the Ice Wind Island Waypoint, the Fort Ruins Waypoint, The Small Settlement Waypoint, the Eastern Wind Island Waypoint, and the Small Cove Waypoint.
CawgnitoLevel 1Can only be found at night anywhere in the centre island or the northeast ice biome island.
DinossomLevel 2Near the East Wild Island Waypoint, the Plateau of Beginnings Waypoint, the Ice Wind Island Waypoint, and the Sea Breeze Archipelago Waypoint.
RobinquillLevel 2Near the Lake Center Waypoint.
MossandaLevel 2Near the Lake Center Waypoint.

Best Lumbering Pals for the Late Game in Palworld

If you’ve already hit that level 20 mark, deploy these five best lumbering Pals in Palworld in your base.

AppearanceLumbering Pal NameLumbering LevelWhere to Find It
BlazehowlLevel 2On the lava biome in the southwest corner of the map.
MammorestLevel 2Near the Forgotten Island Waypoint, the Cold Shore Waypoint, the Marsh Island Waypoint, the Deep Bamboo Thicket Waypoint, and the Sea Breeze Waypoint.
WarsectLevel 3On the island in the southwest corner of the map, above the lava biome.
BushiLevel 3On the lava biome in the southwest corner of the map.
WumpoLevel 3On the ice biome in the northeast corner of the map.

