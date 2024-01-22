Best Pals to Farm Wood in Palworld (Lumbering Pals)

Recommended Videos

Lumbering in Palworld is just as important as fighting and catching all those Pals. In fact, as soon as you catch a lumbering Pal, you should put it to work in your base.

When they sold Palworld as Pokemon with guns to us, they lied. You’ll actually be spending most of your time maximizing your Pals productivity back at your base. Every Pal does their best to mine, kindle, and farm for you, but not all Pals are created equals. That’s why you should keep in mind which are the best lumbering pals in Palworld, both for the early and late game.

Best Lumbering Pals for the Early Game in Palworld

If you’re below level 15, look for these Pals to keep at your base as the best lumbering Pals in Palworld.

Appearance Lumbering Pal Name Lumbering Level Where to Find It Lifmunk Level 1 Near the Forgotten Island Waypoint, the Deep Bamboo Thicket Waypoint, the Desolate Church Waypoint, the Small Settlement Waypoint, and the Marsh Island Waypoint. Tanzee Level 1 Near the Ice Wind Island Waypoint, the Fort Ruins Waypoint, The Small Settlement Waypoint, the Eastern Wind Island Waypoint, and the Small Cove Waypoint. Cawgnito Level 1 Can only be found at night anywhere in the centre island or the northeast ice biome island. Dinossom Level 2 Near the East Wild Island Waypoint, the Plateau of Beginnings Waypoint, the Ice Wind Island Waypoint, and the Sea Breeze Archipelago Waypoint. Robinquill Level 2 Near the Lake Center Waypoint. Mossanda Level 2 Near the Lake Center Waypoint.

Best Lumbering Pals for the Late Game in Palworld

If you’ve already hit that level 20 mark, deploy these five best lumbering Pals in Palworld in your base.

