Best and Worst Moogle Treasure Trove Genesis Rewards to Farm in Final Fantasy XIV

The Moogle Treasure Trove event has returned to Final Fantasy XIV; this time, it has double the restrictions and triple the rewards.

FFXVI‘s Moogle Treasure Trove offers adventurers the opportunity to exchange irregular tomestones of tenfold pageantry for a variety of rewards. However, as is the case every year, some items stand out for their exclusivity and appeal, while others should be left to rot in a corner. In this guide, I’ll show you the best and worst rewards in FFXVI‘s Moogle Treasure Trove event iteration.

FFXIV: Best Moogle Treasure Trove Genesis Rewards

Image via Square Enix

Bomb Palanquin – Tomestones 30

A goth hot air balloon propelled by actual bombs? Sign me right up. There is absolutely no reason for this mount to cost 30 tomestones only, but we shall rejoice in this gift.

Ten-Year Anniversary Framer’s Kit – 10 Tomestones

An exclusive item is only available during the event. Collectors and those seeking mementos of the occasion will find this item a valuable addition.

Fat Cat Parasol – 100 Tomestones

A whimsical and sought-after parasol featuring the beloved Fat Cat. It’s charming and iconic to Square Enix brand, and in my opinion, totally worth the price.

Warrior of Light Card (100 Tomestones)

A card featuring the iconic Warrior of Light. Card collectors or those interested in in-game memorabilia will find this a desirable choice.

Modern Aesthetics – 100 Tomestones

A hairstyle option that brings mermaid people one step closer to FFXIV. While slightly expensive, those keen on personal aesthetics may find it a worthwhile investment.

Samurai Barding 100 Tomestones: This bard is a visually striking addition to the stable for glamour enthusiasts and mount collectors.

FFXIV: Solid Moogle Treasure Trove Genesis Rewards

Image via Square Enix

Ultima Horns – 30 Tomestones

The Ultima Horns would be at the top of this list of best rewards from the Moogle Treasure Trove Genesis event if only it wasn’t excruciatingly tricky to farm. You must complete a specific Fate called Prey Online, which has demanding spawning conditions. In any case, these horns are as close as I’ll get to being a Tiefling in FFXIV.

Antelope Door Horn – 50 Tomestones

A tradable item often sought after for its unique appearance. A pretty solid choice for those looking to spend their tomestones wisely.

Titania Barding – 50 Tomestones

Crafted item with a high market value. Ideal for those who appreciate the aesthetic or seek a valuable item for potential resale.

Yukinko Snowflake Minion – 50 Tomestones

A minion with a moderate market value. It’s cute but comes at a high price. Still, if you’re looking to expand your minion collection, Yukinko is a pretty decent reward for the Moogle Treasure Trove Genesis event.

FFXIV: Meh Moogle Treasure Trove Genesis Rewards

Image via Square Enix

Little Leannan & Griffin Hatchling – 7 Tomestones

These two minions are the absolute cutest things I’ve ever seen. But instead of wasting tomestones on them, why not just get them on the Marketboard?

Mameshiba Neckerchief – 100 Tomestones

It’s a decent item with a hefty price tag. I can’t judge how worth a fashion item is objectively. Still, I’ll definitely be farming it to match my corgi mount.

Dhalmel Whistle – 30 Tomestones

If you’ve ever wanted a malnourished giraffe mixed with a camel, the Dhalmel Whistle is your guy. But let’s be honest, no one really wants that. Not even if it counts 30 tomestones.

Orchestrion Rolls – 30 Tomestones

Tradable orchestrion rolls will be added with FFXIV‘s Moogle Treasure Trove Genesis. The price may be high compared to market board options, but it’s a reasonable choice for orchestrion enthusiasts. If there are still any of you out there.

2 Ostensibly Special Time-Worn Maps – 30 Tomestones

Provides guaranteed portals for party treasure maps. An OK choice for those interested in treasure map adventures.

Boreas, Rose Lanner & Kamuy – 30 Tomestones Each

These amounts are epic, don’t get me wrong. They’re down here on the list because you should not waste tomestones to get them. Instead, complete The Akh Afah Amphitheatre (Extreme), The Minstrel’s Ballad: Shinryu’s Domain, and Thok ast Thok (Extreme) to get them to drop naturally.

FFXIV: Worst Moogle Treasure Trove Genesis Rewards

Image via Square Enix

MGP Platinum Card – 30 Tomestones

For those who absolutely loathe the Gold Saucer content, you can just use this to get 50,000 delivered straight to your account.

Various Furniture Items – 20-1 Tomestones

Easily obtainable from the market board. It is not recommended due to its low value compared to other options.

Allegan Armors – 15 Tomestones

Available for 4,000 Wolf Marks, making them less appealing unless players participate in PvP activities. Avoid falling for these rewards in the Moogle Treasure Trove Genesis event in FFXIV.

Triple Triad Cards – 7 Tomestones

While the cards are valuable, they are obtainable from specific trials and NPC defeats.