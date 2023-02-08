The 10 best special infected mods in Left 4 Dead 2

The Left 4 Dead series delivers exactly what it promises — lots of zombies to kill in new and exciting ways. However, players are seldom satisfied with what the developers create, which is why modding comes into the picture. Left 4 Dead modders have created some inspired mods for special infected that either make the game scarier or just a bit sillier, depending on what you’re looking for. Here are our picks for the best special infected mods for Left 4 Dead 2 that you can install right now.

The best special infected mods for Left 4 Dead 2 – our top picks

Modders are always hard at work creating new game content, whether weapon skins or lighting effects. Some of these mods for special infected in Left 4 Dead 2 are a bit comical, but that isn’t always bad. Mixing humor and horror is always a solid combination, though you can just focus on upping the terror level if that’s your style. The whole point of mods is to make the game better for you.

Benny Hill Jockey Ride Audio Mod

Image via Steam Community

You might not know who Benny Hill is, but you’ve almost certainly heard the iconic song from the show before. Known as Yakety Sax, the high tempo, manic tune turns every situation into comedic gold. So, of course, someone made a mod to make it play when the Jockey special infected jumps on a character. It’s such a small, almost obvious touch, but it lightens the mood every time it plays. This makes dealing with the Jockey special infected a slapstick affair, and we’re here for it.

Charger – kbar

Image via Steam Community

This is a purely cosmetic mod you can download, but it gives the Charger special infected a big visual upgrade. The massive arm looks more cracked and irritated, and their textures all look more detailed. This Charger mod is one of the best visual upgrades you’ll find in the game. The only downside is that it doesn’t give a similar treatment to the rest of the special infected types.

Dubstep Witch

Image via Steam Community

What could be more frightening than an undead Witch turning on you at the slightest sound? If their inevitable onslaught was accompanied by dubstep. This mod makes every encounter with the Witch special infected an even more intense fight by replacing the creature’s usual soundtrack with the soothing sounds of Pegboard Nerds’ Fire in the Hole. We’re not sure what inspired the creator of this mod to make this change, but it is both silly and terrifying at the same time, so we approve.

HD L4D2 Boomer

Image via Steam Community

The Boomer special infected in Left 4 Dead 2 is a gross one. Not only can it take a surprising amount of damage, but if you let it get too close, it will explode, dealing massive damage to you and everyone around you. Someone took this bloated and scab-covered undead and gave them a high-definition upgrade. There are improved textures on the sores that cover the creature’s body and improved shading all around. This mod doesn’t go quite as far as some other cosmetic changes on this list, but it is still a big improvement.

Jockey – feral

Image via Steam Community

If you looked at the Jockey special infected in Left 4 Dead 2 and thought, “What if they were even creepier?” then we’ve got good news for you. The Jockey–feral mod for Left 4 Dead 2 does that, giving the Jockey a more inhuman look. It was always a creepy little dude clinging to your back, but this mod ups the horror factor, giving the Jockey a more animalistic look and updating the sound effects of the creature simultaneously.

Kate the Chaser

Image via Steam Community

Fans of Slender: The Arrival will immediately recognize this frightening figure. This mod replaces the Hunter special infected with Kate the Chaser. This mod fits in really well with the overall vibe of Left 4 Dead 2. Kate is dark, dirty, and absolutely terrifying. This isn’t just a visual change; it also brings in the sound files from Slender: The Arrival, creating a particularly immersive experience.

Lepotitsa Spitter

Image via Steam Community

The Spitter is one of the most frustrating special infected in Left 4 Dead 2. Their ranged attack can deal damage over time, but their appearance is somewhat plain compared to the stylized models of the other infected. This mod fixes that, giving the Spitter a truly bizarre appearance. The textures look shiny, while the head looks like it has been split open. Seeing this version of the Spitter pop up is a far more terrifying experience.

Mortal Kombat Tank Music

Image via Steam Community

There is a reason why the 1995 Mortal Kombat movie ranks among the greatest video game movies of all time. The fighting and acting are spot on, but that theme song might be the most iconic thing to come out of it. The Mortal Kombat Tank Music mod adds the Mortal Kombat theme to every fight against the Tank special infected. Sure, it is kind of a joke mod, but that song makes every single encounter even better.

Sexy Nurse Witch

Image via Steam Community

It was bound to happen. Eventually, someone was going to look at the Witch special infected in Left 4 Dead 2 and say, “But what if they were sexy?” Born from a request from a fellow player, the Sexy Nurse Witch mod does exactly what you expect it to. It reskins the Witch into a slightly revealing yet still terrifying nurse outfit. It isn’t quite the same as the famous Silent Hill nurses but sits somewhere in that vein of horror.

SlenderMan V2

Image via Steam Community

Another mod that brings a character from Slender: The Arrival into Left 4 Dead 2, SlenderMan V2, replaces the Smoker special infected with a horror icon, Slender Man. The terror that comes with seeing the tall, thin figure of Slender Man looming over the approaching zombie horde is surprisingly intense. He simply appears at the worst possible moments, silent and deadly as he has always been.