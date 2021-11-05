Best Sten loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

The Sten is one of the several SMGs you can find yourself using in Call of Duty: Vanguard’s online mode. In addition, there are multiple attachments and unique weapons you can use alongside it, making it a superior weapon to use against your enemies. Here’s what you need to know about creating the best loadout for the Sten in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

You can place on 10 attachments to a single weapon in Call of Duty: Vanguard. These are the best attachments for the Sten.

Ammo Type: Lengthened

Barrel: SA 65MM Rapid

Kit: Fully Loaded

Magazine: 9MM 50 Round drums

Muzzle: Mercury Silencer or Strife Compensator

Optic: Monocular Reflector

Proficiency: Gung-Ho or Frenzyh

Rear Grip: Granular Grip

Stock: Hockenson S32S Foregrip

Underbarrel: M1915 Steady

The Lengthened ammo will increase your Sten’s overall bullet velocity, ensuring they reach your opponent much faster and increasing the weapon’s viability in close-quarters combat. You’ll also be able to increase the Sten’s rate of fire with the SA 65MM rapid barrel. To give you more ammo to work with, you’ll want to go with the 9MM 50 Round drum. You’ll also want to throw on the Granular Grip, the Hockenson S32S Foregrip, and the M1915 Steady to increase the Sten’s accuracy and reduce its overall recoil.

With the Sten being an SMG, you’ll be running around a lot and trying to provide overwhelming firepower to every enemy. You can increase your firepower while sprinting with the Gung-Ho proficiency, or you can rely on Frenzy to increase your health after every enemy you defeat. Of course, you don’t want to use the Sten for long-range battles, so the Monocular REflector should serve as a worthwhile optics. You also want to make sure that you have all of the ammunition available to you every time you spawn into the game, which is why we recommend the Fully Loaded kit.

Because the Sten is an SMG, you’ll want to take the Klauser or the Machine Pistol as your sidearm. You’ll also want to go with Throwing KNife or Demolition charge for your lethal equipment and the Stun Grenade for your Tactical. When choosing your perks, we highly recommend the Ghost, Engineer, and Scavenger perks. Although, you can swap out the Overkill perk for the Scavenger and High Alert for Engineer.