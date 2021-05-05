Bloons TD 6 is one of the most popular tower defense games released back in 2018 by Ninja Kiwi. In order to win, players have to stop the Bloons from reaching the exit by creating a defense mechanism using Monkeys in the path. The performance of these monkeys can be improved by unlocking various Monkey Knowledge using the cash earned by popping Bloons or Knowledge Points. Players don’t want to spend their hard-earned cash randomly, so we have listed below the best Monkey Knowledge in Bloons TD 6.

Bloons TD 6 features six different Monkey Knowledge trees including Primary, Military, Magic, Support, Heroes, and Powers Knowledge.

Best Primary Knowledge

Image via Ninja Kiwi

Fraggy Frags – Frag bombs get two extra frags

More Splatty Glue – Glue Splatter can affect up to eight Bloons per shot

Budget Clusters – Bomb Shooter's Cluster Bombs cost reduced by 100

Extra Bounce – Increase Bommerang Ricochet to bounce up to 80 times

So… Cold… – Ice Monkey's Permafrost upgrade slows by 60%

Master Double Cross – Allows you to have two Crossbow Masters

Cheaper Solution – Bloon Liquefier cost reduced by 100

Long Turbo – Boomerang Turbo Charge ability lasts 15 seconds

Bonus Monkey! – Start each game with one free Dart Monkey!

More Cash – Increase starting cash by 200

Best Military Knowledge

Image via Ninja Kiwi

Elite Military Training – All Military Monkeys get a one-off +1000xp and earn xp in-game 5% faster permanently

Faster Takedowns – MOAB Takedown Ability has 5 seconds faster cooldown

Cheaper Maiming – Main MOAB cost reduced by 1000

Quad Burst – Airburst Darts split into 4 instead of 3

Trade Agreements – Merchantman generates +$20 per round

Charged Chinooks – Chinook Activated Abilities give 25% move lives and cash

Budget Battery – Artillery Battery cost reduced by 600

Master Defender – Elite Defender has no cooldown

Door Gunner – Special Poperations Heli allows tier 4 and below Monkey Towers to attack Bloons while in transit

Big Bloon Sabotage – All MOAB-Class Bloons spawn in a partially damaged state

Best Magic Knowledge

Image via Ninja Kiwi

Cheaper Doubles – Ninja Double Shot cost reduced by 100

Hot Magic – All Magic type towers can pop Frozen Bloons

Mo'Monkey Money – Earn 10% extra Monkey Money from game wins on any difficulty

Warm OAK – Heart of Oak cost reduced by 100

Cold Front – Ball Lightning hits have a chance to freeze Bloons after doing damage

Acid Stability – Alchemists' acid pools last 5 seconds longer

Deadly Tranquility – Bloonjitsu and Grandmaster Ninja get an extra shuriken per throw

Vine Rupture – Grants Spirit of the Forest Druid a new ability to burst all track vines, doing big damage to all non-lead Bloons. New vines will regrow after each Rupture

Tiny Tornados – Druid tornadoes spawn 3 smaller tornadoes when they expire

Mana Shield – Creates a special shield that absorbs up to 25 lives for free. Recharges slowly each round if no Bloons leak

Best Support Knowledge

Image via Ninja Kiwi

More Valuable Bananas – Valuable Bananas upgrade increases by 30%

First Last Line of Defense – The purchase price of the first Spike Factory for each game is $150 less

Bigger Banks – Monkey Banks can hold 2500 extra money

Farm Subsidy – First Banana Farm each game costs 100 less

Backroom Deals – IMF Loan is increased to $12000 and repay rate is 40%

Thicker Foams – Cleansing Foam can hit 3 more Bloons before expiring

To Arms! – Call to Arms duration increased by 3 seconds

Healthy Bananas – Marketplaces now produce 1 life per round, and Central Markets produce 3

Big Traps – Bloon Trap can hold 30 more RBE

Hi-value Mines – Spiked Mines cost reduced by 1500

Best Heroes Knowledge

Image via Ninja Kiwi

More ‘Splody – Heroes’ explosives get +2 piece per shot

Ability Discipline – Hero level 10 Ability cooldowns reduced by 10%

Scholarships – Hero training costs reduced by 10%

Self Taught Heroes – Heroes earn XP 10% faster

Ability Mastery – At level 20, Heroes' level 3 Ability cooldown reduced by 30%

Hero Favors – Heroes' base cost reduced by 10%

Empowered Heroes – Heroes start each game at level 3

Big Bloon Blueprints – Heroes do +1 extra damage to MOAB-Class Bloons with their base attack

Monkeys Together Strong – Heroes receive 5% more experience per Hero placed

Weak Point – All Heroes deal +1 damage to Ceramic and Fortified Bloons

Best Powers Knowledge

Image via Ninja Kiwi