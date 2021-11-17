Best Type 11 loadout in Call of Duty: Vanguard

One of the more ferocious weapons in Call of Duty: Vanguard, the Type 11 LMG, is a tricky beast to tame. Sure, its rate of fire and low weight make it a wonderful gun, but at the same time, you’re faced with a very low number of rounds per magazine. Here’s how to fix that in this WW2 shooter.

Muzzle: G28 Compensator

Barrel: None

Optic: MK3 Sunfilter

Stock: Shiraishi Skeletal

Underbarrel: Mark VI Skeletal

Magazine: 6.5MM Sakura 90 Round Drums

Ammo Type: FMJ Rounds

Rear Grip: Leather Grip

Proficiency: Sleight of Hand

Kit: Fast Melee

Let’s fix the gun’s greatest issue first: the huge lack of ammo in its 30 round magazine. More often than not, you will run out of ammo while getting that much-desired killstreak. It’s just in your grasp, and then boop, all the bullets are gone. To compensate for this, we are choosing the 6.5MM Sakura 90 Round Drums, which will add 60 extra rounds per magazine. This is huge, but it comes at a cost. Reload quickness is reduced by 9.6% and aim down sights time is lowered by 6.5%. Movement speed also takes a tiny 2% hit. However, we can make up for that with the other attachments on offer.

As it’s a relatively quick gun, the Type 11 is best for mobile engagements in short to medium-range battles. However, this comes with some minor recoil issues. To be as accurate as possible, the G28 Compensator muzzle will give slight increases to your vertical (4.8%) and horizontal recoil control (1.2%).

For the Type 11, we have opted out of giving a barrel as each of them detriment the idea of this gun being fast and accurate.

As we want this gun to be effective in smaller corridors and tighter open spaces, the optic should be around a 1.5x magnification. We decided on the MK3 Sunfilter as it has a great sight window and precision sight picture, but it is up to your discretion.

To make this a fantastic all-around weapon, the stock will be the Shiraishi Skeletal. It provides 10% more hip-fire accuracy, a greater sprint to fire time (5%), and a much faster ADS Walking Speed by 10%. It comes at a cost of aim down sights time (8.1%) and lower flinch resistance by 10%, but the benefits outweigh the cons.

As an effort to bring back some of that aim down sight speed, the Mark VI Skeletal underbarrel adds 3.7% of this stat to the Type 11. There are no cons whatsoever in this case.

In order to pack even more damage into each of the Type 11’s bullets, the FMJ Rounds ammo type will increase its bullet penetration by a wild 166.7%. You’ll be even faster at taking out each of your foes in the warzone.

Next, the leather grip recovers more of that aim down sight speed (3.9%) caused by the Shiraishi Skeletal stock. This will improve your response time in battle by a smidge and will give you an upper hand in close-range fights.

Bracing yourself in high-intensity clashes, you’ll need the Sleight of Hand proficiency. It will improve your reload quickness and when you’re in a tight bind, you’ll need to get those bullets ready faster, especially with an LMG.

In close-range encounters, you might have to whip out your knife or fists. When that occurs, you’ll be glad to have the Fast Melee kit equipped. It improves melee quickness and when you’re whipping around the map, you’ll be happy to have it.