The 10 best unique weapons in Fallout 4: Far Harbor

Fallout 4 Far Harbor DLC brings a wide range of unique weapons to try out in the new Wasteland island. They all excel in their own way and are helpful in certain situations. With that in mind, we note the ten best unique weapons Far Harbor has to offer.

Admiral’s Friend

Screenshot by Gamepur

Type: Harpoon Gun

The Admiral’s friend is a unique harpoon gun that has the Instigating legendary effect equipped with it. That means it does double damage when the target is at full health. While it is slow in attacking, it nevertheless does massive damage when used.

Location: This can be bought from Allen Lee in Far Harbor.

Atom’s Judgement

Screenshot by Gamepur

Type: Super Sledge

Atom’s Judgment is a unique super sledge that has four fusion cores built into its head. It can inflict huge damage and is considered one of the best melee weapons in the game. It does 100 radiation damage on top of the 40 base damage. Moreover, attaching it with a heating coil or stun pack can add electric and energy damage to it, making it even more devastating.

Location: This is given as a reward by completing the Children of Atoms quest ‘The Heretic’.

Bloodletter

Screenshot by Gamepur

Type: Pole Hook

Bloodletter is a unique pole hook that has the ‘Wounding’ legendary effect equipped with it. While it is slow for being a melee weapon, having the Big Leagues and the Bloody Mess perk can be useful when using this.

Location: Cassie Dalton gives this weapon as a reward for completing the quest ‘Blood Tide.’

December’s Child

Image via Gosunoob

Type: Combat Rifle

December’s Child is a unique combat rifle with the M4 Carbine effect. This means it has less weight than the standard combat rifle, changes the ammo type from the standard .45 to 5.56, and increases its fire rate by 25% and its reload rate by 15%. With this, it’s a great weapon to have in your arsenal.

Location: This is located in a secret medical lab inside the Vim! Pop Factory. The lab is guarded by an AI named KYE 1.1. If the player has Nick Valentine as his companion, then the AI will let them enter. If not with Nick, they can gain access to the lab via a speech check.

Kiloton Radium Rifle

Screenshot by Gamepur

Type: Radium Rifle

The Kiloton Radium Rifle is a unique Radium Rifle that has an Explosive legendary effect. With this effect, the bullets explode on impact and do 15 points of area effect damage. Combining this extra 15 points of damage with already existing 50 points makes the Kiloton a formidable weapon for any type of assault.

Location: This can be bought from Brother Kane in The Nucleus after joining the Children of Atom.

Old Reliable

Screenshot by Gamepur

Type: Lever-action Rifle

The Old Reliable is a unique Lever-action Rifle that has the Two Shot legendary effect. With this effect, the two bullets will travel as one projectile. Upgrading it with items such as the calibrated powerful or advanced receiver and the Marksman stock can add massive points to the already existing damage.

Location: This is sold by Dejen in Acadia.

Radical Conversion

Screenshot by Gamepur

Type: Radium Rifle

Radium Conversion is another unique Radium Rifle, but this one has the Penetrating legendary effect. With this, the gun will ignore 30% of the target’s damage and energy resistance. While not as powerful as the Kiloton in terms of a Radium Rifle, it has great range. This makes it a good weapon for long-range attacks.

Location: This is gained as a reward for completing the quest ‘Ablutions’.

Sergeant Ash

Screenshot by Gamepur

Type: Flamer

Sergeant Ash is a unique Flamer that has the Kneecapper legendary effect. This gives it a 20% chance of crippling the target’s legs. While the chance percentage is a bummer, upgrading it with the vaporization nozzle and the Napalm tank will make any target melt within seconds.

Location: This weapon is sold by Dejen in Acadia.

The Harvester

Image via Gosunoob

Type: Melee weapon

The Harvester is a unique version of the Ripper with the Staggering effect. With this effect, there is a chance to stagger on hit. It’s one of the most useful melee weapons in the game, as the Staggering effect combined with its fast attack rate can be a formidable duo in dealing with targets.

Location: This is found in a red streamer trunk in a large building at Echo Lake Lumber Mill.

The Striker

Image via Gosunoob

Type: Fat Man

The Striker is a unique Fat Man that shoots bowling balls at first and then mini-nukes once it is modified. While it isn’t that different from the standard Fat Man, it may play a ”strike” sound when hitting an NPC with it. So, when you’re blowing them up, this can spice things up quite a bit.

Location: This is located in an office in Beaver’s Creek Lane.