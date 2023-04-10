Best Wild Hearts Claw Blade Build

In Wild Hearts, elegance meets devastation, and claw blade reigns supreme. If you’re looking for a weapon that combines safe, consistent damage with jaw-dropping aerial mobility, the claw blade’s for you. One of the reasons why the claw blade is a fan-favorite among Wild Hearts players is its ability to dish out significant multi-hit damage while maintaining mobility in the air. In addition, the anchor keeps you connected to your kemono and allows you to easily target and break specific kemono parts, making it an ideal weapon for farming materials.

What is the best Claw Blade Build in Wild Hearts

Best Claw Blade Build for Chapter 1

Our hero must wait until Chapter 2 to unlock the coveted claw blades, so any weapon will do for now. What you can work on, for now, is preparing yourself with armor choices that will make us the envy of all samurai fashionistas.

Head : Kingtusk Basara Helm adorned with Nostrum Water

: Kingtusk Basara Helm adorned with Nostrum Water Armor : Young Samurai Body crafted from the scales of the fearsome Ragetail or Sapscourge beasts. It grants us a health boost to weather any storm.

: Young Samurai Body crafted from the scales of the fearsome Ragetail or Sapscourge beasts. It grants us a health boost to weather any storm. Hands : the Roaming Bard Tecco. It provides a Savage +1 bonus.

: the Roaming Bard Tecco. It provides a Savage +1 bonus. Legs : Young Samurai Haidate. Grants a health boost to keep us on our feet.

: Young Samurai Haidate. Grants a health boost to keep us on our feet. Feet: Basara Sune-ate from Kingtusk. Boasts a Savage +1 buff.

Best Claw Blade Build for Chapter 2

As our journey progresses, so does our arsenal of weapons and armor.

Weapon : Yashima Claw, a weapon that packs a raw punch and boasts a whopping 30% partbreaking ability.

: Yashima Claw, a weapon that packs a raw punch and boasts a whopping 30% partbreaking ability. Head : Kingtusk Basara Helm with Nostrum Water boost.

: Kingtusk Basara Helm with Nostrum Water boost. Chest : Argent Breastplate with a health boost and a 16% increase to our weapon art damage.

: Argent Breastplate with a health boost and a 16% increase to our weapon art damage. Hands : Argent Vambraces, imbued with the Ironclad +1 and Dodge Boost +2,

: Argent Vambraces, imbued with the Ironclad +1 and Dodge Boost +2, Legs : Argent Vambraces, which grants a Sidestepper +6% and the True Human skill of Fusion Master.

: Argent Vambraces, which grants a Sidestepper +6% and the True Human skill of Fusion Master. Feet: Sporetail Veteran Sune-ate, which bestows a Dodge Master +17%.

Best Claw Blade Build for Chapter 3

Our kemono setup strikes a perfect balance between health, stamina, healing, and utility, with a recovery boost amplifying our healing from all sources and our gloves allowing us to jump around with agility.

Weapon : Amber Claw from Sapscourge, boasting high raw and partbreaking capabilities, enhanced further with inherited skills and vanity crit for that extra damage oomph.

: Amber Claw from Sapscourge, boasting high raw and partbreaking capabilities, enhanced further with inherited skills and vanity crit for that extra damage oomph. Helmet : Jadedance Mengu with a recovery Boost and a Rally kemono for a fury boost.

: Jadedance Mengu with a recovery Boost and a Rally kemono for a fury boost. Chest : Great Juniper Body Armor with a health boost, strong arm, and tangle recovery.

: Great Juniper Body Armor with a health boost, strong arm, and tangle recovery. Hands : Cut-throat gauntlets with fatigue Alleviation and new leaf boosts.

: Cut-throat gauntlets with fatigue Alleviation and new leaf boosts. Legs : Mighty Red Plum Haidate with a health and dodge boost.

: Mighty Red Plum Haidate with a health and dodge boost. Feet: Myotara Tabi with resurrection equipped.

Best Claw Blade Build for Chapter 4

Time to take our claw blades to new heights in Chapter 4.

Weapon : Furyfang Claw from Apex Hellhunter.

: Furyfang Claw from Apex Hellhunter. Chest: Mighty Hellhunter set, from head to toe.

This set looks intimidating and grants us some sweet offensive and defensive boosts, making us a force to be reckoned with.

Best Claw Blade Build for Chapter 5

We’ve reached the endgame, and it’s time to show these kemono who’s boss.