Wild Hearts Nodachi Build guide – Best Nodachi build in Wild Hearts

The Nodachi is one of the best weapons players can wield in Wild Hearts, but figuring out how to use it can be tricky. Wild Hearts is Koei Tecmo’s take on the monster-hunting genre, featuring eight distinct weapon types. Each weapon has an entirely diverse set of skills and abilities and a range of perks that can make each one of them incredibly powerful. This guide will show you the best Nodachi build you can use in Wild Hearts.

Related: Wild Hearts Weapon Tier List – The best weapons in Wild Hearts

The best Nodachi build in Wild Hearts

Each weapon in Wild Hearts can be enhanced in numerous ways. Outside of the standard direct weapon upgrades, armor pieces and Talismans can grant your character perks that augment a weapon’s innate abilities. The Nodachi is a massive two-handed sword that takes much time to master due to its size and lack of speed. Its primary mechanic revolves around charging the Valor gauge with R2 and releasing it to unleash powerful but slow slash attacks. We suggest you build a training dummy as it provides a good outlet for testing its nuances.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you’re comfortable with the weapon’s fighting style, it’s time to begin constructing the build you want to use to maximize this weapon’s potential. This late-game build revolves around the Nodachi’s raw damage output and Valor gauge charge speed. This all starts with the weapon and armor set you should craft.

Best Nodachi upgrade in Wild Hearts

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Nodachi can be upgraded in many ways, but the best weapon upgrade that works well with the armor set you should use is the Ame-no-hagakiri. It features an astounding 1,105 base damage and features perks that strengthen its charge attack and signature weapon ability. This weapon can be found at the bottom of the upgrade tree, requiring Celestial Dragon materials to forge.

Best Nodachi Armor in Wild Hearts

This set of armor takes advantage of the Nodachi’s sheathe attacks. Attacking from the sheathe is key to success with the Nodachi. This armor set will make this play style shine.

White Fang Brocaded Mengu (Human-Path)

White Fang Brocaded Armor (Human-Path)

Garuda Gaunlets

Garuda Hakama (Human-Path)

White Fang Brocaded Boots (Human-Path)

With this armor set in place, you can deal tremendous damage every time you draw your weapon and attack, which is all the time, as this weapon is designed for a small handful of attacks and then diving out of danger. Now that you have the proper armor, you need the Talismans to augment this build.

Best Nodachi Talismans in Wild Hearts

These Talismans are focused on improving the weapons base damage, as you ant each swing to be as strong as possible due to its slow attack speed. Look for these Talismans with the corresponding perks on them.

Defense Talisman: Savage and Ancient Tree Champion.

Attack Talisman: Dodge Boost.

Iron Man Talisman: Health Boost and Final Blow.

Raiders Talisman: Stowed Weapon Art.

Once you assemble this gear, you can turn the Nodachi into the biggest damage-dealing sword in Wild Hearts. Learn its nuances, time your strikes, and make the biggest Kemono fear your blade.