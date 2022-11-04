Best wonderkids to sign in Football Manager 2023

Any game of any edition of Football Manager is a marathon, not a sprint. In the real world, it might be one whole season until the next edition of the game releases, but in Football Manager time you’ll have played several seasons in that 12 months. So, in Football Manager 2023, it’s no good simply assembling a squad of players who are at their peak. They’ll be great in your first season, but five seasons down the line, they’ll be in physical decline and thinking about retirement. This is why every Football Manager needs to invest in your talent. These wonderkids and hot prospects aren’t necessarily going to be your best players from the moment you sign them, but with the right training, mentorship and management, you’ll get the immense satisfaction of seeing them blossom into superstars by the time they’re in their mid-twenties.

This is why it’s important to know which wonderkids are worth investing in as soon as you take over the reins of a new club. And you’ll find the best 11 wonderkids in Football Manager 2023 listed and detailed below.

Goalkeepers

Nil Ruiz

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 19

Nationality: Spanish

Club: Barcelona

Transfer Value: £500K – 1.1M

Wage: £1.6K p/w

Top ratings

Natural Fitness: 14

Jumping Reach: 14

Determination: 14

Gebriel Slonina

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 18

Nationality: American

Club: Chicago

Transfer Value: £13.5M – 22M

Wage: £2.4K p/w

Top ratings

Jumping Reach: 17

Determination: 18

Natural Fitness: 14

Defenders

Alejandro Balde

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 18

Nationality: Spanish

Club: Barcelona

Transfer Value: £23M – 32M

Wage: £33K p/w

Top ratings

Agility: 17

Acceleration: 16

Pace: 16

Luca Netz

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 19

Nationality: German

Club: Borussia M’gladbach

Transfer Value: £32M – 45M

Wage: £11,250 p/a

Top ratings

Acceleration: 15

Determination:15

Pace: 15

Giorgio Scalvini

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 18

Nationality: Italian

Club: Atalanta

Transfer Value: £32M – 39M

Wage: £25.5K p/w

Top ratings

Teamwork: 15

Natural Fitness: 15

Jumping Reach: 15

Midfielders

Jamal Musiala

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 19

Nationality: German

Club: FC Bayern

Transfer Value: £62M – 77M

Wage: £91K p/w

Top ratings

Dribbling: 18

Technique: 18

Flair: 18

Pedri

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 19

Nationality: Spanish

Club: Barcelona

Transfer Value: £155M – 171M

Wage: £150K p/w

Top ratings

Flair: 18

First Touch: 18

Vision: 18

Yeremy Pino

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 19

Nationality: Spanish

Club: Villareal

Transfer Value: £69M

Wage: £23.5K p/w

Top ratings

Dribbling: 16

Technique: 16

Flair: 16

Strikers

Mohamed-Ali Cho

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 18

Nationality: French

Club: Real San Sebastian

Transfer Value: £14M – 21M

Wage: £3.6K p/w

Top ratings

First Touch: 14

Agility: 14

Pace: 14

Ansu Fati

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 19

Nationality: Spanish

Club: Barcelona

Transfer Value: £41M – 60M

Wage: £200K p/w

Top ratings

Flair: 19

Technique: 16

Agility: 17



Youssoufa Moukoko

Screenshot by Gamepur

Age: 17

Nationality: German

Club: Borussia Dortmund

Transfer Value: £35M – 41M

Wage: £12K p/w

Top ratings

Dribbling: 16

Finishing: 16

Technique: 16