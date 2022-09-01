When is the release date for Football Manager 2023?

Football season has just started in Europe, and that means a fresh beginning for some of the best from around the world. The start of football season also means a look ahead towards EA Sports’ FIFA franchise, and the management simulation in Football Manager. Every year, SEGA has released a management game that has become a titan in its genre, and it’s very fair to expect that a new version will be released for 2022. So, when can football fans expect Football Manager 2023? Let’s go over what we know so far.

When Football Manager 2023 be released?

As of this writing, there is no release date set for SEGA’s Football Manager 2023. However, we can take a look at history for a precedent.

Last year, Football Manager 2022 was released on November 9. Last year was a milestone one for the Sports Interactive-developed game, as it was available immediately upon launch on Xbox Game Pass and for Xbox consoles. This was not the first time Football Manager was made available for consoles, but it was for Microsoft’s subscription service. It is yet to be known if FM 2023 will be on Xbox Game Pass for Football Manager 2023.

Two years ago, Football Manager went live on November 24 for mobile devices, and on PC. Versions for the Xbox consoles and the Nintendo Switch were also made, but were not available until December 2020.

Based off of past years, it’s fair to assume that the earliest release date for Football Manager 2023 will be the end of October. But if the past two are any indication, a November release is more likely for SEGA’s annual football management game. Once SEGA puts out info on the release date for Football Manager 2023, we should also get a clearer picture of what platforms FM will be available for this year.