Black Myth Wukong: Drunk Pig Complete Quest Guide

Black Myth Wukong has some interesting characters across its chapters, each offering unique quests when you interact with them. One such quest is about a Drunk Pig, found in Chapter 2, which is the longest chapter of the game, as well as one of the lengthiest quests. This guide will walk you through how to locate the Drunk Pig and complete the quest in Black Myth Wukong.

Drunk Pig Location

Drunk Pig can be found by going northeast from the Rockrest Flat Keeper’s Shrine. Once you are at this shrine, you have caves in the west, stairs in the east, Stone Vanguard boss encounter in the northwest, and the Drunk Pig in the northeast.

The road leading to the Drunk Pig is usually blocked by a Spearbone enemy and a contraption after it which can be destroyed by melee attack. Once you are through it you will find the Drunk Pig beside a big rock sitting on the ground with a few stone-made wine bottles.

Finding Sobering Stone for the Drunk Pig

Your first interaction with the Drunk Pig won’t be much. He will ask you to give him something to sober up. However, this short interaction does not hint at what item you need to deliver to the Drunk Pig or where to look for it. In any case, this starts the Drunk Pig quest in Black Myth Wukong.

The location between the Rockrest Flat and the Squall Hideout has a crevis that has an NPC called Man-In-Stone whom you have to complete a quest. Completing the quest will unlock him as a vendor who can sell you the Sobering Stone.

Delivering The Sobering Stone

Once you complete the Man-in-stone quest, you can rest at a nearby shrine and come back to him as he’ll sell you some goods. You can buy the Sobering Stone from him, which you need to give to the Drunk Pig so he can sober up.

Once you have bought the Sobering Stone from the Stone Man merchant, go back to the Drunk Pig and deliver the item. He will then talk about feasting on meat and mentioning The Temple of Crouching Tiger worth looking at.

Tiger Temple Location of Drunk Pig

If you rest at the Keeper’s Shrine after this interaction, the Drunk Pig will move from his initial location to The Temple of Crouching Tiger. He can be found leaning towards a wall near the top stairs leading to the boss.

A quick interaction there will reveal that he needs another item and this time it is the Jade Lotus plant. This plant can easily be found and is mostly seen near the water areas in Black Myth Wukong.

If you have at least one Jade Lotus with you already, you can continue the Black Myth Wukong Drunk Pig quest without having to go back and collect a Jade Lotus.

The Drunk Pig reveals at the Temple of Crouching Tiger that he has found some leads connecting the Realm of Gold with the desolate land. He also mentions that a senior brother gave him a piece of gold and he will take it to the right place.

Final Location of Drunk Pig

Resting at the nearby Keeper’s Shrine will again shift the location of the Drunk Pig from the Temple of Crouching Tiger to the original location. The next step in continuing this questline in Black Myth Wukong is going back to the first point where you found the pig.

There is a big door holding an inaccessible area near the Drunk Pig. You would have found it the first time you visited the Drunk Pig. Now when you go here, it will be revealed to you that Drunk Pig’s name is Yellow Robed Squire and this NPC turns into a boss now.

Secret Area Unlocked

Defeating this Yellow-Robed Squire will trigger a cutscene where you will unlock the secret area Kingdom of Sahali in Black Myth Wukong. This location holds a unique boss called Fuban and defeating it unlocks a powerful ability for you to use in the game.

That is everything I had to discuss about the Drunk Pig quest in Black Myth Wukong. If you like fighting hidden bosses, check out our guide on how to face another secret rock boss called Shigandang.

