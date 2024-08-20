Black Myth: Wukong – How To Help Man In Stone (Quest Guide)

You’ll encounter the Man trapped in Stone once you progress further into Chapter 2, particularly after defeating the Stone Vanguard boss. You’ll arrive in an area and hear pleas for help from an unknown location. This is actually a man trapped in stone and our job will be to help him escape. This guide will help you complete this quest which entails helping the man trapped in stone in Black Myth: Wukong.

Recommended Videos

Locating the Man-In-Stone in Black Myth: Wukong

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

First things first, you’ll need to locate the man in stone as you’ll hear him pleading for help from the crevis below. His exact location is near the Squal’s Hideout Shrine. Just follow the path until you can start descending into the crevis or simply jump down and get fall damage.

Once you approach the man trapped in stone, he’ll tell you that something is going on in the caves where men are becoming rock guais. There are some secrets to be uncovered so he’ll task us with the job of investigating this strange occurrence.

Reaching the Cave & Defeating the Mother of Stones Boss

After beginning the quest for the Man-In-Stone, you’ll need to head towards the Rockrest Shrine. Once you reach the shrine, you’ll see a cave opening on your left side (if facing the shrine). Head into the cave and take an immediate right to the path leading upwards.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Keep following this path and you’ll come face to face with the huge glowing statue bowing down called the Mother of Stones. Defeating this boss is easy. All you have to do is take out the rock guais closest to the Mother of Stones so they can’t interrupt you while you’re attacking the main boss.

I recommend using the A Pluck of Many spells as it’ll spawn clones of Destined One and each clone will be able to engage other rock guais while you deal damage to the Mother of Stones Boss.

Once defeated, you’ll get the Stone Essence key item. I recommend heading to the left path of the cave with a stone Buddha head to obtain a set of Buddha eyes that will become important later. Now you’ll need to backtrack out of the cave and head towards the Man-In-Stone.

Returning to the Man-In-Stone

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Upon returning to the Man-In-Stone, deliver the Stone Essence to him. He’ll thank you for giving the key item to him as he rises from the ground. However, his demeanor swiftly changes as he becomes rude and starts insulting the Destined One.

We’ve made a mistake helping this ungrateful Yaoguai so it’s natural to beat the crap out of him and take back the Stone Essence. This will start a mini-boss fight with the Man-In-Stone. He’s fairly easy to beat and you only need to rely on dodges and the immobilize spell to take him down.

After a brief confrontation, you’ll finally defeat the rude Man-In-Stone.

Quest Completion & New Store Unlocked

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

After defeating the Man-In-Stone, you’ll unlock a new spell transformation called “Azure Dust.” This will basically turn you into a powerful Rock Guai that is immune to all Four Bane effects. However, this is not all you get for defeating the Man-In-Stone. He’ll also learn his lesson and instead of tricking you, he’ll become a vendor that’ll sell you some valuable items.

To access the Man-In-Stone shop, you’ll need to rest at any Shrine and then come back to see what he has in stock. This vendor becomes a key factor in completing the Drunken Pig quest by selling you the Sobering Stone. Maybe you should try doing that quest next?

But for now, this is all you need to know in order to complete the Man-In-Stone quest in Black Myth: Wukong. You can also check out other helpful guides for Black Myth: Wukong like increasing max health & mana, the best tips for beginners, and all the best early-game skills to unlock first.

Gamepur is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy