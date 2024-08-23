Black Myth Wukong: Unlock The Kingdom Of Sahali & Fight Fuban

Black Myth: Wukong is a game that’s packed to the brim with content, especially hidden stuff that you uncover with exploration. Even after dozens of hours with the game, we’re still uncovering hidden areas and boss fights in the game. The secret Kingdom of Sahali is one of the hidden areas of Chapter 2 in Black Myth: Wukong. It contains two boss fights, one of which is an epic showdown with a giant beetle named “Fuban.” Let’s see how to unlock this hidden area in the game.

Unlocking the Secret Kingdom of Sahali in Black Myth: Wukong

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

To unlock the secret Kingdom of Sahali in Chapter 2, you must complete the Yellow-Robed Squire (drunk pig) quest. As we’ve already covered this quest in our dedicated guide, I’ll just quickly summarize the steps you need to do.

Locate the Drunk Pig located near the Rockrest Flat Shrine. After talking to him, fetch a Sobering Stone for him to get him to sober up. Head towards the Crouching Tiger temple next and talk to him on its steps. Give him a Jade Lotus. Lastly, head back to his original location near the Rockrest Flat Shrine where he’ll pick a fight with you. After besting Yellow-Robed Squire in combat, he’ll open the huge doors and lead you into The Kingdom of Sahali.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Face Off With the “Tiger Vanguard”

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

After entering the gates, you can activate a shrine first and follow the path that leads to your first boss fight against the “Tiger Vanguard.” This is a comparatively easier fight compared to the previous Tiger Vanguard you’ve fought in the Crouching Tiger Temple.

His moveset is pretty basic. He will lunge at you and follow-up with either a 2-piece or a 4-piece combo attack with his fists and sword. He’ll often use the ability to harden, just the the Tiger Vanguard you’ve faced before which will deflect your attack. During certain points in fight, the “Tiger Vanguard” will roar knocking you backwards.

I recommend using your clones from “A Pluck of Many” spell and freezing him in place with “Immobilization.” After dealing a good amount of damage, you’ll only need to use dodges and land light attack combos and see through his punches to avoid getting hits. If the melee combo feels too dangerous, just use Cloud Step to take a breather.

After defeating the “Tiger Vanguard,” you’ll get the “Tiger Tally” Curios and some crafting materials. He’ll admire the Destined One’s abilities and send him to talk to his King who needs help.

Final Showdown with the Beetle Boss “Fuban”

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Now the main attraction of the Kingdom of Sahali in Black Myth Wukong is the Fuban. This is one of the coolest two-phase boss fights in Black Myth Wukong as it’s one of the very few times you actually tag team against a boss.

So going past the “Tiger Vanguard,” you’ll see a Drum on the cliff ahead and after approaching it you’ll meet the King. He’ll tell you how this Yaoguai has a “Vessel” that’s preventing the king’s attack from harming him. So you must help the king in taking down this boss. After that, he’ll sound the drum and Fuban will surface.

The First Phase of Fuban Boss Fight

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

In the first phase, Fuban will borrow down into the sand and slowly approach you from underneath leaving a sand trail behind. Once it jumps out of the sand, you can target its hands and start attacking. I recommend immobilizing it and start with an attack from the Wandering Wight spirit followed by a complete light attack combo.

After taking off a quarter of Fuban’s health, it’ll borrow into the sand again and try to attack you by poking its head out. You’ll see the attack coming from a mile away so simply dodge away.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Once this completes, the game will cut to a cutscene where the King will bang the drum harder incapacitating the Boss. Now you have to climb on top of Fuban by its horn and interact with the statue head on its back. This will initiate phase two of the fight.

The Second Phase of Fuban Boss Fight

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

In phase two, Fuban will get up and the King will drop down into the arena tag-teaming with the Destined One to take down the boss.

The second phase is quite similar to first one, at least in the first half. You’ll start attacking the boss’s hands while the King will dish out some serious damage to it. Be careful as Fuban will slam its head on the ground to damage you. A simple dodge will do the trick here. Use Immobilization spell and damage use heavy attacks on its hand until the King stuns it.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

After dishing out damage and taking a chunk of its health, Fuban will get stunned by the King’s attack and lay on its back. When the stun animation begins, I recommend immediately using “A Pluck of Many” spell and getting your clones ready to unleash on the boss. This will let you deal a good amount of damage.

Once you see it roar, quickly step back from Fuban as it’ll pound its head into the sand and send out shockwaves. They’re relatively slow and easy to jump over so no problem there. After that, it’s a matter of damaging the boss, stunning it again, and dealing damage until you’ve finally defeated it.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

But that’s not all. What follows after defeating the boss is an epic cutscene that shows us King saving the Destined One’s life and going against Fuban solo.

After that you’ll see the King beating down Fuban and finally taking it out. After the fight concludes, you’ll be teleported outside the big gates and rewarded the “Wind Tamer” vessel. It’s a powerful legendary vessel that reduces incoming damage and also makes the Destined One immune to high winds.

This vessel will be helpful in (sadly) taking on the King as the Yellow Wind Sage boss of Chapter 2. You can also check out other secrets areas that we’ve uncovered like entering the waterfall and sand wall, and unlocking the secret NPC hub area known as the Painted Realm.

