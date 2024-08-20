Black Myth: Wukong – All 6 Buddha Eyes Locations & Its Purpose

There are several items to collect in Black Myth: Wukong that either improve your character’s stats or unlock a hidden boss. The Buddha eyes that you collect in Chapter 2 serve the latter purpose. There are a total of six Buddha eyes scattered throughout the Rockcrest area. This guide will help you locate all six Buddha eyes and help you figure out how to use them to spawn the hidden boss in Black Myth: Wukong.

Location of All Six Buddha Eyes in Black Myth: Wukong

I will help you start acquiring Buddha eyes in a particular sequence so you don’t get confused about the direction. We’ll start our journey from Rockcrest Flat shrine (you reach it after making your way through Rock Vanguard boss) and work our way towards the final Budda Eye.

Buddha Eye #1

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Once you’re at the Rockcrest Shrine, you’ll immediately spot the first Buddha head next to a pillar. Go towards it and it’s eyes will be glowing with ritualistic chanting. Simply absorb the eyes and you’ll acquire the first set of Buddha eyes in Black Myth: Wukong.

Buddha Eye#2

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

After you grab the first set of Buddha eyes, make a Uturn and go past the Rockcrest Shrine onto the path ahead. Keep following the path (don’t enter the caves) until it becomes narrow and starts to turn towards the right. Stay on the path until you’ll spot a second head hugging the right wall which will give you the second pair of Buddha eyes.

Buddha Eye#3

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Once you recieve the second set of Buddha eyes, look in the opposite direction of the head and you’ll spot a wooden platform. The third Buddha head is on that platform so make your way on top of it.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Once you defeat a couple of enemies and climb the wooden staircase to reach the top, you can grab the third set of Buddha eyes.

Buddha Eye#4

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

For the next Buddha head, you’ll need to go down the platform and move towards the previous Buddha head you encountered. You’ll see a wooden stairway heading up on the left side of the head. Go up the stairs and keep following the path inside the caves.

Once you reach a crosssection, you’ll spot an altar on the left with a Buddha’s head. Go ahead and absorb to get the fourth pair of Buddha eyes.

Buddha Eye#5

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Once you grab the fourth pair, make a U-turn and head forward toward the cave lit by fire torches. Keep going forward across the water puddle on the floor and into the cave opening on the left next to the cave exit.

Keep following this path until you reach a large cavern. This is the location where you’ll face the Mother of Stone boss in the Man-In-Stone quest.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

In the cavern, turn right and there’s a pathway leading out of the cave onto a ledge. At the end of the ledge, you’ll find the head on a wooden structure. Grab the fifth pair of Buddha eyes from it.

Buddha Eye#6

BackTrack your way to the cave’s exit and head towards the Squal’s Hideout Shrine. If you’re unaware of its location, keep following the path the second Buddha’s head was on and you’ll spot the shrine in the open field behind a rock.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Right past the Shrine, you’ll spot the last Buddha head guarded by a rock guai. Defeat the rock guai and absorb the sixth set of Buddha eyes from the head.

Where to Use the Buddha Eyes

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Once you’ve acquired all six Buddha’s eyes in Black Myth: Wukong, head over to the arena where you fought the Rock Vanguard boss. Here, you’ll spot a large rock formation on the left side that you can deliver the Buddha’s eyes to.

Shigandang Hidden Boss Fight

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

After delivering the Buddha’s eyes to the rock, it’ll transform into the Shigandang boss which is one of the hidden King Yaoguai’s in Black Myth: Wukong. Now you’ll have to fight a much more powerful version of the Rock Vanguard.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Shigandang does a lot of AOE attacks and also sends out shockwaves with ground-slams so dodging and jumping will be your main strat. The best way to attack is by running up to his back and striking it as soon as you get an opening. After hitting it with a light attack combo, dodge its melee attacks and the spiked attacks that follow.

After repeating the strategy, you’ll defeat the boss and get Heart of Stone material with some Will and Silk. I hope that our Buddha Eyes location guide was helpful and you had a fun time facing off against the hidden boss, Shigandang. If you’re interested in more Black Myth: Wukong guides, check out how to increase max mana and health, all the best early-game skills to unlock first, and how to farm Will & Sparks next.

