Black Myth Wukong: Access Chapter 4 Secret Area Purple Cloud Mountain

Black Myth Wukong is packed with secret bosses, gear, and hidden areas, and Chapter 4 is no exception. Similar to Chapter 2 Secret Area, there’s a secret area in this chapter that grants access to tougher bosses, a new Transformation spell, a Vessel, and more. However, to unlock these rewards, you first need to know how to access the Chapter 4 Secret Area in Black Myth Wukong. In this guide, I’ve detailed the step-by-step process to help you find and enter this hidden location.

Location of Purple Cloud Mountain in Black Myth Wukong (Chapter 4 Secret Area)

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

To unlock the Purple Cloud Mountain secret area in Chapter 4 of Black Myth Wukong, you will first need to reach the ‘Court of Illuminations’ Keeper’s Shrine in the Temple of the Yellow Flower. This is the last Keeper’s Shrine found just before the Hundred-Eyed Daoist boss encounter. To reach it, you will need to progress the Chapter naturally and you will reach here eventually.

Venom Daoist First Encounter

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

You need to ensure you have encountered the Venom Daoist boss earlier in Chapter 4 near the Poll of Shattered Jade Keeper’s Shrine in Webbed Hollow. Just from this Keeper’s Shrine, if you take the road on the right, you will reach webbed centipeds and at the far end, you will find a Cocoon that talks back to your character.

Break this Cocoon and you will trigger the first Venom Daoist boss fight in Chapter 4 of Black Myth Wukong.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

After defeating the boss here, he will run away and disappear from the location. Completing this encounter is necessary for unlocking the secret area of Chapter 4 in Black Myth Wukong.

That is because if you miss this boss fight, the second encounter of the Venom Daoist boss fight will not trigger in the later areas of Chapter 4.

Venom Daoist Second Encounter

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

From the Court of Illuminations Keeper’s Shrine in Temple of the Yellow Flower, turn right and start going straight. You will come to a curly road that goes up and then to the left you will find a slope leading to the next area.

As you descend from the slope, you will trigger the second Venom Daoist boss encounter in Black Myth Wukong. However, if you have not broken the Coccon in the early section of Chapter 4 and never freed the Venom Daoist in the first place, you will not trigger the boss fight here.

Venom Daoist Boss Fight

Venom Daoist is more aggressive this time around in the second encounter. He uses a wide range of melee slash attacks from close range and sometimes dashes towards you swiftly.

After depleting his health down to nearly 50 percent, a cutscene will trigger where he will lose the arm on his back and become more aggressive. This will also reset his health back to 100 percent.

However, if you have mastered the Resolute Counterflow and Skyfall Strike by now, spamming these whenever possible will allow you to defeat the boss easily.

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

After defeating the Venom Daoist in this location, he will point toward a wall and utter the words “Purple Cloud Mountains” before dying. During the cutscene, you will see your character reaching for the wall and going inside it.

The other side of this wall gives you access to the Chapter 4 Secret Area, the Purple Cloud Mountain in Black Myth Wukong.

All Bosses in Chapter 4 Secret Area

Source: GameScience via Gamepur

Here is the list of bosses you will find in Chapter 4 Secret Area:

The Scorpionlord

The Duskveil

Daoist Mi

NOTE: Initially, Daoist Mi is an NPC, but after you complete his quest, he transforms into a boss fight encounter.

